Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Best Motherfucking Website (thebestmotherfucking.website)
23 points by arthur2e5 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





I know it's satire, but since God spoke to me:

> If anyone causes one of these little designers—those who believe in me—to author a website using grey font for the main text, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.

- Jesus Christ

#StopTheHeresy

reply


Honestly, I still prefer http://bettermotherfuckingwebsite.com/

reply


Try https://bestmotherfucking.website/ too. (I actually submitted both, but apparently someone thought it was a duplicate and flagged it.)

reply


That gets my vote for having better text contrast, but IMHO I prefer the serif font.

reply


In a similar vein, I also enjoy http://adventurega.me/bootstrap/

reply


Full justification is almost always the wrong choice, and that website is certainly not an exception.

reply


This honestly doesn't look that good on my phone. The spacing seems really off in some areas, and the colours and icons seem a bit jarring.

http://imgur.com/X8Wt7ng

reply


Perhaps I should mention https://bestmotherfucking.website/ again.

reply


Issues I have:

- A little more contrast - More line spacing - Pictures not necessary

reply


From the title I assumed this would be a porn site.

reply


I'm partial to (and operate) https://wtfismyip.com/

reply


Can you add a v4 option for plaintext?

reply


https://ipv4.wtfismyip.com/text

reply


I'm curious: was this already available or did you just deploy it in response to the gp?

reply


It's pre-existing logic.

wtfismyip.com has both A and AAAA records and uses Javascript to display the IPv4 address if the request comes in over IPv6 on https://wtfismyip.com/.

ipv4.wtfismyip.com only has A record.

ipv6.wtfismyip.com only has an AAAA record.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: