> If anyone causes one of these little designers—those who believe in me—to author a website using grey font for the main text, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.
- Jesus Christ
#StopTheHeresy
- A little more contrast
- More line spacing
- Pictures not necessary
wtfismyip.com has both A and AAAA records and uses Javascript to display the IPv4 address if the request comes in over IPv6 on https://wtfismyip.com/.
ipv4.wtfismyip.com only has A record.
ipv6.wtfismyip.com only has an AAAA record.
