Ask HN: Why do you go to Hackathons?
simonebrunozzi
18 minutes ago
I am curious to hear what are the drivers to participate to Hackathons. Is it to code with other people? To meet new people? To find your next startup job? To prototype an idea you had for a while? Or else?
jordif
10 minutes ago
I use to go to hackathons for few reasons: 1. To have fun developing a new product and coding 2. Meet new and interesting people 3. Look at people skills for when I'm hiring for my company
simonebrunozzi
6 minutes ago
You say "I used to go". Any particular reason why you stopped going?
