Ask HN: Is there any affordable V2V technology a researcher could buy?
1 point by rathalos 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I am a graduate student in computer science and I want to do some research in V2V communications, but the companies I have reached out to have all shot me down. Is there anything I can buy that works mostly out of the box?





