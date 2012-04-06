And his minimalist approach to company building is epic and I am a fan.
But it's sort of disingenuous to play David Vs. Goliath here like his line about launching:
"I figured only a small number of smart people would somehow find us among the masses."
He's just like the rest of us - just build a great product and be lean guys!
But oh wait he launched DistroKid on the back of the HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of registered musicians already using his other site - Fandalism - founded years before.(1)
(1) https://techcrunch.com/2012/04/06/philip-kaplan-fandalism/
I think it's valid to say that's how his product gained traction quickly, but I doubt that's why DistroKid is a successful company (guess, I'm not in the know).
Did I miss where that's against the rules of legitimacy? Or am I misunderstanding what you're implying?
I just made that up. Maybe it'll become a thing.
Or, fuck that, since this article is awesome self-admitted wantrepreneur wrapped marketing I'm just personally curious - how important was fandalism to (1) launch and (2) tipping yourself into current hockey stick mode?
I have a feeling that this is the dream of a lot of people on HN. Having an easy to run business with a couple of people, without crazy competition, not needing to go sell it to VCs, and making a good amount of money while running it. Not judging, just observing.
I wouldn't work at a VC unless I had literally no other options, and if I ever start a business, I'm doing it the way the author here did: honest work for honest wage. Maybe I won't get any Ferrari's but at least I'll have my dignity.
But VCs are still investing in startups that do what DistroKid does. Those startups all take a percentage of royalties. So there's probably a sense of "if we release the new Jay-Z record, we'll make that $100MM revenue..."
DistroKid doesn't take any percentage. While we're leaving money on the table, the hacker in me (in the HN sense) kinda feels good that we're f*cking it up for everyone. At least I hope that's what we're doing. \m/
We also have optional paid services, such as cover song licensing ($12/year per cover song), YouTube ContentID ($4.95 per single) and a few others.
I also think it may be disingenuous to suggest this can or should work for every type of business. While I happen to agree that services that simply do a pipeline, aggregation, or intermediary service are A) not something I feel VCs should usually spend their money on in great quantities if at all and B) are often the most ripe for disruption, I disagree that finding scaled efficiency for all types of businessses in this manner is possible.
I do however think it's wonderful you are promoting the more traditional idea of a business with this product at least which is the more canonical bootstrapping or self funding/ side job till you make it/ type thing that doesn't need tons of employees to be a good value for those that are a part of that business.
That's just my opinions though I'm glad it's been a success
This is really cool, and love hearing about stuff like this. I love the idea of running a small team and scaling a product which doesn't have a huge overhead to make something which beats out the current market by just doing a few things better. Hats off to you man. Great stuff!
Edit: For reference, here's the old website: http://web.archive.org/web/20071019010255/http://xeround.com...
Why give away your hand like this?
> beating VC-backed startups
and
> DistroKid intentionally has a small team and no investors. We’re here to make the world a better place for musicians — not to make billions from them. We’d make ludicrously more money if we charged what the other distributors do.
It sounds like you're coexisting quite nicely with different objectives.
Just to nitpick, CD Baby isn't really a VC-backed startup either, right? I've been under the impression Derek bootstrapped it to revenue quickly similarly.
Disincentives of the startup model at work!
These days it feels like you if your startup doesn't have polarized outcomes you're "doing it wrong".
How do you handle support?
How are you able to find infringing music?
2 full-time support reps (who are amazing), so we're not really one-man, anymore.
> How are you able to find infringing music?
Obviously I can't get into details (lest the baddies figure out how to get in). But we have about 40 different checks to make sure the artist is who they say they are (or manually verify if the check fails) and other things.
Stories like this hearken to people like Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram's Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.
All but one of his companies (the one unsuccessful one) were powered by CFML.
This a lesson for all of us developers (myself especially!) who end up fussing over what kind of language/framework/server to use before writing a single line of code.
Props to @pud.
I just want to hammer in that last point you made about making it work the way he needs. I think this is often the most overlooked and undervalued thing in tech. Has been for a long time.
It's quite often people look at something like this or walk into a project at a new company with existing code and realize that sometimes the important thing is that it works well for what it's intended goal is not that it's written with the newest JavaScript Library or the newest implementation of Django (great stuff there btw not knocking Django).
Sometimes Perl is fine thank you. Still the best string processing language in the business In my not so humble opinion :)
I remember when CGI was all the rage and then poof everyone now thinks that it's gross. Anyone remember making money on custom joomla templates and plugins?
Edited for clarity
