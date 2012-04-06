Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I started a one-man biz that's beating VC-backed startups (distrokid.com)
142 points by pud 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 43 comments | favorite





@Pud can undeniably build products that are laser focused and useful.

And his minimalist approach to company building is epic and I am a fan.

But it's sort of disingenuous to play David Vs. Goliath here like his line about launching:

"I figured only a small number of smart people would somehow find us among the masses."

He's just like the rest of us - just build a great product and be lean guys!

But oh wait he launched DistroKid on the back of the HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of registered musicians already using his other site - Fandalism - founded years before.(1)

(1) https://techcrunch.com/2012/04/06/philip-kaplan-fandalism/

> But oh wait he launched DistroKid on the back of the HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of registered musicians already using his other site - Fandalism - founded years before

I think it's valid to say that's how his product gained traction quickly, but I doubt that's why DistroKid is a successful company (guess, I'm not in the know).

Did I miss where that's against the rules of legitimacy? Or am I misunderstanding what you're implying?

ABP - Always Be Parlaying.

I just made that up. Maybe it'll become a thing.

Why not tweak out the "Our secret:" part of article to include the whole "capture a community" thing?

Or, fuck that, since this article is awesome self-admitted wantrepreneur wrapped marketing I'm just personally curious - how important was fandalism to (1) launch and (2) tipping yourself into current hockey stick mode?

Cumulative Advantage!

I very much like reading this type of stories where founders candidly talk about their business, how well they are doing, what did it take to get where they are (remove a good chunk of the usual BS, add some numbers). Indie Hackers is a great source (https://www.indiehackers.com) for this type of stories.

I have a feeling that this is the dream of a lot of people on HN. Having an easy to run business with a couple of people, without crazy competition, not needing to go sell it to VCs, and making a good amount of money while running it. Not judging, just observing.

To be fair, any company making a net profit is doing better than most VC-backed startups.

I've gotten so tired of the VC model. It produces nothing. Just company after company of the same rehashed ideas (or worse still, good ideas) that are doomed to failure because they can't eat the world.

I wouldn't work at a VC unless I had literally no other options, and if I ever start a business, I'm doing it the way the author here did: honest work for honest wage. Maybe I won't get any Ferrari's but at least I'll have my dignity.

To add to this, any business that targets $100MM or less a year in terminal velocity revenues will basically be uncontested from VC backed start ups. At the risk of generalizing, VCs these days don't have interest in businesses whose exit price is less than $5-$10B.

I agree with you.

But VCs are still investing in startups that do what DistroKid does. Those startups all take a percentage of royalties. So there's probably a sense of "if we release the new Jay-Z record, we'll make that $100MM revenue..."

DistroKid doesn't take any percentage. While we're leaving money on the table, the hacker in me (in the HN sense) kinda feels good that we're f*cking it up for everyone. At least I hope that's what we're doing. \m/

Is the number really that high? Can one really generalize all VCs? Are we strictly talking VCs and not other types of startup investors?

So artist pay $20 per year, and to quote the article "100,000+ artists", he's looking at $2,000,000 gross per year? Three employees. Amazing

Plans start at $20 per year. $35 gets you more advanced features (ability to set release dates, customize pricing, and more).

We also have optional paid services, such as cover song licensing ($12/year per cover song), YouTube ContentID ($4.95 per single) and a few others.

I think it's great that you have found great success as a pipeline service.

I also think it may be disingenuous to suggest this can or should work for every type of business. While I happen to agree that services that simply do a pipeline, aggregation, or intermediary service are A) not something I feel VCs should usually spend their money on in great quantities if at all and B) are often the most ripe for disruption, I disagree that finding scaled efficiency for all types of businessses in this manner is possible.

I do however think it's wonderful you are promoting the more traditional idea of a business with this product at least which is the more canonical bootstrapping or self funding/ side job till you make it/ type thing that doesn't need tons of employees to be a good value for those that are a part of that business.

That's just my opinions though I'm glad it's been a success

Ah yes! The CFML guy - @pud (that's how I always remember him from that one blog post he wrote)!

This is really cool, and love hearing about stuff like this. I love the idea of running a small team and scaling a product which doesn't have a huge overhead to make something which beats out the current market by just doing a few things better. Hats off to you man. Great stuff!

This pub, this very pub we're sitting in. I built it, with my own hands! But do they call me the Pubmaker?

Naa!

See the wall over there, that protects our town? I built it, with my own hands! But do they call me the Wallmaker?

And the bridge, you know, that crosses our river, I built it, with my own hands! But do they call me the Bridgemaker?

But I tell ya, man! YOU F*CK ONE GOAT!

- the CFML guy

I was wondering where that was going but I think you pulled it out at the end there.

Met @pud once while he was CEO of Blippy. Very nice guy and great to talk to. I also absolutely love his post: "Why Must You Laugh at My Back End" (http://pud.com/post/9582597828/why-must-you-laugh-at-my-back...). He's built lots of crazy impressive stuff by himself and DistroKid is no different.

Heh, I just wanted to checkout the DBaaS he mentiones, but it seems http://www.xeround.com/ is now a really shitty Alibaba "clone".

Edit: For reference, here's the old website: http://web.archive.org/web/20071019010255/http://xeround.com...

Yep, yep, my favorite part is using Dropbox to deploy code.

I've since discovered the joys of git. Dunno what I was thinking with Dropbox. Did the job I spose.

Please correct me if I'm wrong - isn't this a terrible business decision? It took a small team a year to make a product that is apparently taking the market by storm. Their secret sauce is apparently not some special algorithm, but common-sense automation. If the barrier to entry is actually this low, and they advertise the fact widely enough, they will soon be joined by competitors trying to do the same. They may be ahead of the pack, but they lose their selling point and their advantage faster than they would have done otherwise.

Why give away your hand like this?

Distrokid has been out for a couple of years now and it's easy to see that it's pretty damn popular. Sure someone can get a team together and create the next Distrokid (I'm sure it's happening), but they'll be behind a couple of years. By that time, @Pud will have made his millions and onto the next...

It's one thing to talk about your plan, it's another thing to actually execute it. We've seen bloated startup after bloated startup, I think running a lean (and I mean lean, 3 employees is nuts to me) ship like this is very hard to do and also must be very tough being the sole programmer.

I love what you're doing! But have to observe disparity between:

> beating VC-backed startups

and

> DistroKid intentionally has a small team and no investors. We’re here to make the world a better place for musicians — not to make billions from them. We’d make ludicrously more money if we charged what the other distributors do.

It sounds like you're coexisting quite nicely with different objectives.

> beating VC-backed startups

Just to nitpick, CD Baby isn't really a VC-backed startup either, right? I've been under the impression Derek bootstrapped it to revenue quickly similarly.

> By contrast, our competitors largely have millions in funding ... And they’re owned by venture capitalists and/or private equity firms who are banking on a large exit.

Disincentives of the startup model at work!

These days it feels like you if your startup doesn't have polarized outcomes you're "doing it wrong".

The entire thing is built on the ecosystems created by companies that were all venture backed at one point, though.

There is a big difference between having direct competitors that are VC backed versus using infrastructure that is VC backed.

This is pretty darn cool and the first I've heard of it. I thought there'd be a cheaper way to do what your competitors have and here you've done it. What your success also confirms is that reducing your workload with bots and cronjobs are one of the keys to succeeding with a small team.

How do you handle support?

How are you able to find infringing music?

> How do you handle support?

2 full-time support reps (who are amazing), so we're not really one-man, anymore.

> How are you able to find infringing music?

Obviously I can't get into details (lest the baddies figure out how to get in). But we have about 40 different checks to make sure the artist is who they say they are (or manually verify if the check fails) and other things.

This is another example that it's a misconception that you have to have a big team and lots of cash to get to the next level

Stories like this hearken to people like Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram's Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.

PUD has a well deserved reputation among solo entrepreneurs. I think Distro Kid is his fifth startup.

All but one of his companies (the one unsuccessful one) were powered by CFML.

CFML is not a "hip" language, so I don't care /s

This a lesson for all of us developers (myself especially!) who end up fussing over what kind of language/framework/server to use before writing a single line of code.

Props to @pud.

CFML is and always was an inferior tech. Worse than PHP, together with ASP. But kudos to the Guy that makes itvwork the way he need.

I am a bit of a language nerd myself so I'm inclined to agree with you from a technical perspective.

I just want to hammer in that last point you made about making it work the way he needs. I think this is often the most overlooked and undervalued thing in tech. Has been for a long time.

It's quite often people look at something like this or walk into a project at a new company with existing code and realize that sometimes the important thing is that it works well for what it's intended goal is not that it's written with the newest JavaScript Library or the newest implementation of Django (great stuff there btw not knocking Django).

Sometimes Perl is fine thank you. Still the best string processing language in the business In my not so humble opinion :)

I remember when CGI was all the rage and then poof everyone now thinks that it's gross. Anyone remember making money on custom joomla templates and plugins?

Edited for clarity

In the time you've taken to miss the point, Kaplan's probably launched another business.

As a part-time musician, I absolutely love DistroKid.

Thanks!

It's Craigslist for music. Low overhead. This could do to the music industry what Craiglist did to newspaper classified advertising.

I can see how they would dominate music meta-distribution but it does not seem likely that they would get into anything further.

FC, oh boy, happy days :)

Many, many wasted hours.

