Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
When Good Intentions Backfire (datasociety.net)
15 points by kawera 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





That reads like the introduction to something that could be good. But the meat isn't there yet. Maybe he needs to write a book.

reply


You (and the author) might get a lot out of reading Seeing Like a State.

reply


*she

reply


An awful lot of evil is done by people with the best of intentions. For example, Lenin said: "In order to make an omelet, you have to break a few eggs" to justify mass murder.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: