When Good Intentions Backfire
datasociety.net
15 points
by
kawera
1 hour ago
past
4 comments
Animats
30 minutes ago
That reads like the introduction to something that could be good. But the meat isn't there yet. Maybe he needs to write a book.
ThrustVectoring
7 minutes ago
You (and the author) might get a lot out of reading Seeing Like a State.
tom_pulo
8 minutes ago
*she
WalterBright
32 minutes ago
An awful lot of evil is done by people with the best of intentions. For example, Lenin said: "In order to make an omelet, you have to break a few eggs" to justify mass murder.
