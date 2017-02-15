Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MacArthur Foundation Picks Eight Projects That Could Change the World (nytimes.com)
2 points by Jun8 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





More information from the Foundation here: https://www.macfound.org/programs/100change-2017-semifinalis...

It can be debated which of these causes is "more worthy" of the $100M; however, I was surprised that a project like teh Internet Archive's book digitization still needs this much money and/or such huge support. It seems much more doable than others.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: