If you run OSX, TheNewNormal's solo and cluster Kube setup is a breeze and has the Deis Workflow as a one command install, then you have full local parity with deployment.
When I started with straight Docker figuring out the transition to the real world was be really daunting. Getting into a real production environment that I could compost quickly as I learned learn the paradigms was invaluable. Articles like this seem to buzzword their way into making the path muddier than it actually is.
Another big help for me was any time I needed to set something up, first thing, I'd look at how the bleeding edge was being done with Alpine. Practically you might not always run that light, but that community has all the answers.
[1]https://deis.com/
[2]https://github.com/TheNewNormal/kube-solo-osx
[3]https://github.com/TheNewNormal/kube-cluster-osx
Can anybody that has made the switch give me a convincing argument about why I should switch to (or not)?
My feeling that docker is great if you are VP of Engineering at Netflix, but is probably not the best thing if you are starting a startup and just need to get things done.
Disclaimer: I'm not religious about this and I'm totally open to being convinced that I'm wrong.
If you are searching for a product in this space, then K8s is the way to go. It has a huge community.
If, on the other hand, you are looking for a small, non-monolithic, resource scheduler + some basic frameworks (i.e. Apache Mesos + Marathon) then DC/OS is not that.
But since Mesosphere are no longer supporting working on Marathon outside of DC/OS, or indeed any framework outside of DC/OS, the Mesos/Marathon is effectively dead, since, while Mesos is open source, the only major supporter of frameworks for it is Mesosphere, and you wont get them unless you use DC/OS.
For some relatively small projects, k8s is sufficient. But pretty quickly you end up needing more and more functionality and you end up in a larger stack like OpenShift.
That's the place that Mesos and DC/OS (IMHO) shine: when you're working with large clusters (1000+) running very different workloads. Because in that scenario, k8s is still pretty immature and you're going to inevitably need to solve all the other problems that OpenShift, DC/OS, Rancher or other stacks solve. Just like Linux distros, in theory, anyone can do it. In practice, it's a pain and you want to pick up a standard distro. That's what these stacks provide: a pre-configured suite of open source tools that get you way more than k8s or Mesos or Marathon on their own provide.
(I am a Mesosphere employee.)
>Dear Marathon Community,
...
>Because of our focus on integrating the experience of using Marathon and DC/OS, we aren’t planning on updating the old UI further.
And by "old UI" they mean the one that works without DC/OS.
So there is no Apache Mesos + Marathon. There's Mesos. With no actively developed frameworks (Chronos is dead too). And then there's DC/OS.
Marathon is still being developed as an open source Mesos framework. The _UI_ is going to stall out a bit, but it's just the UI.
Chronos is still being developed, but Mesosphere is taking Metronome and folding it into Marathon, making it more like Aurora. Moreover there's Singularity, PaaSTA, and a whole lot more:
http://mesos.apache.org/documentation/latest/frameworks/
Yes, DC/OS is intended to be a (mostly) full stack, but even then, it's still just Mesos under the hood and you can run any Mesos framework on it. The open source edition of DC/OS is fairly full featured, while the enterprise version gives you better account security, networking and integrated secrets (vault) support.
