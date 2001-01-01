Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MIT files amicus brief concerning executive order restricting travel to US (mit.edu)
46 points by technologyvault 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





This is nice, but the thing that is going to hurt them massively here is standing issues. All of the harm to the plaintiffs in these cases is very attenuated compared to direct lawsuits from people affected.

The current 9th circuit one has a large chance of getting reversed on standing issues (en banc most likely), and honestly, probably should be.

Past that ,the real best hope is that folks like Thomas, et al will ask "remind me again why, if the constitution gives this power to congress, you believe it's okay for congress to give all of it to the executive branch"

But that seems unlikely. More likely roberts decides he doesn't want to be on the wrong side of history.

MIT filed an amicus curiae brief. This isn't saying "we assert standing" but saying "we have an interest in this case, and here are our thoughts on the matter."

Given that the plaintiffs in the suit are people who have been denied entry by the executive order but have valid visas, I doubt standing would be denied. And I'm pretty sure one of the lawsuits has an affected green card member as a plaintiff, which is going to be very hard to deny standing to.

If I understand the attorneys-general' strategy correctly, they're recycling the same standing argument that the 5th circuit upheld in Texas v. US, just in pursuit of a different objective. Of course a circuit split could ensue but given that Texas had 25 co-plaintiffs there's a good chance that they're now hoist by their own petard.

I'm very weak on civil procedure though so feel free to tell me I'm an idiot.

http://www.ca5.uscourts.gov/opinions%5Cpub%5C15/15-40238-CV0...

Also raises the much more interesting question of where to locate the apostrophe for the possessive case when discussing the actions of attorneys-general. Priorities!

http://abovethelaw.com/career-files/lawprose-lesson-116-what...

9 out of 10 despots prefer Coke to Pepsi. Maybe it's just because Coke is better and you don't need a magical conspiracy theory about how Coke is the cause of despotism.

And what's the problem with that, exactly? That's what the free market is all about. The solution you're implicitly proposing is that we ban all foreign students because of a few bad eggs.

Have you also measured the impact foreign students had on the institutions they attended? How many grants were given because of proposals from foreign students? How about how many US educated diplomats and/or foreign officials ended up improving their country's relations with the US because of their education experience?

This... is not the right take

Why is your opinion more valid than mine?

Because your s/n is uberBoober and you registered 2 minutes ago, trying to obscure who you really are?

If your opinion is so valid, have the courage to back it up.

( sorry for the off-topic comment )

Expressing true opinions which, may not be well received by the community, especially those who have a penchant to lash out when confronted with reality contrary to their beliefs, is the reason we have anonymity.

Case in point the post went from +4 to -4 in a matter of minutes.

Downvotes yum yum yum. Still no one bothered to put forth an answer to the question, nor refute any statement.

Your opinion isn't truthful. Your implicit claim is that by educating foreigners we enable despotism to work better, an argument which is self-evidently specious in an era of widely accessible information. .

pboutros didn't make any claims about the validity of your opinion, only about its correctness.

Ok, but my statement is correct. The US has educated despots and their cabinets for decades. Would you enjoy an articulated list?

certainly they have educated despots, just as many foreign banks possible house deposited illicit funds from many US-born people. academia has no moral obligation to government and any suggestion i can think of that affirms that it should are irresponsible.


I don't follow the logic in your original statement. You don't think MIT is motivated by the fact that they have students and professors from these countries, who have nothing to do with autocrats? Surely you're not accusing every Iranian MIT professor of being a despot.

If you look at rankings of world universities, the US has the plurality of top universities. Why should it be surprising that plutocrats and autocrats should seek to send their children to top universities?

How is that relevant?

It isn't. It's just a derailment tactic to prevent discussion of the brief's own arguments.

What about the military? School of america trained bin ladin. Money flows from US govt contracts to saudis to isis

Interesting I never heard of Osama attending School of America.

Closest interaction I could find between him and US education institution was "Sheik Bakr Mohammed bin Laden, Osama bin Laden’s brother, made two gifts to the University in 1993 and 1994 to fund fellowships for advanced study in Islamic culture." ... "Harvard’s ties to bin Laden money have come into question before. In 1998, after Osama bin Laden was accused of the embassy bombings in Africa, then-University spokespeson Alex S. Huppé said, “It’s clear the Saudi bin Laden money is being put to good use here.”"

http://www.thecrimson.com/article/2001/9/13/bin-laden-ties-t...

The "School of the Americas" was a U.S. Army operation originally based in Panama to train military from mostly Latin America countries. It's been criticized on various grounds, but bin Laden never went there.

