Following simplistic rules like this is usually what leaves us knee deep in the proverbial.
Maybe I've been lucky, but I've never worked with anyone who's as much of a jerk as described in the article. In my experience, talented developers are usually intelligent enough that they can make up for their shortcoming in the social area by consciously adapting their behaviour. They're not "normal" but they function well enough to work with others.
I've worked with plenty of jerk-ish, abrasive, opiniated, "take no prisoners" people who can be very fiery in meetings and can be highly critical of other people's work. Yes, they can be a giant pain in the arse - they're just so damn challenging. But in my experience they're normally challenging because they want the company to do better.
But I've seen many times (mainly in large companies) teams that were populated and led by people who were very consensus-based, had superb social skills, and had a genuine drive to succeed - but didn't because there was not enough fire in the team to make the right choices.
To me, the business of software development is way too complex to apply a simple "no jerks" policy. Brilliant jerks are often to be found at the beating heart of successful software.
That's orthogonal to the issue mentioned in the article. For the purposes of "not being a jerk", it doesn't matter if that comes naturally or if you have to devote conscious effort to it; only the resulting behavior matters.
> Brilliant jerks are often to be found at the beating heart of successful software.
Survivorship bias. Strange policies or properties are often found in successful companies/projects, who often write up articles about them as though those policies contributed to their success, never considering the possibility that they succeeded in spite of them. The same goes for jerks: some companies/projects succeed in spite of the jerks in (or running) them.
Exhibit 0: Linus Torvalds
But regular jerks abound at work because they at least don't make you feel stupid and insulted.
And you hit the nail on the head with your experiences. In high school I was neck-and-neck academically with a brilliant jerk. He went to Harvard, is now a millionaire (without inheriting it) and a much nicer person. Competing with him was one of the most formative periods of my life. He made me better, because I learned not to take harsh criticism and hectoring so seriously. Look at what they do (for you), not what they say (to you).
I actually wish there were a brilliant jerk like him in my workplace. But there are just regular jerks.
I had a frustrating moment the other day where a colleague said that
float(5)
5.0
I need to get better at this because the social friction I caused may cost more than the poor craftsmanship. But the other part of me is thinking, "c'mon man... Seriously?"
Manager-Tools.com speaks very well to relationships being very valuable, worth more than float(5) vs 5.0... though... I really do agree. Float(5)? Really? And 5 should be replaced with IntNoReallyItJustAnInt(5)?? ;)
Which is why I call it craftsmanship. It works the same for all intents and purposes, but c'mon. :)
These are stereotypes, and quite often bloggers will make up stories to illustrate a point. Which is fine, but when your point is based upon stereotypes, then I'm not interested.
----
So with that said, I agree with everything you've said. Quite often these abrasive people are making valid points.
You know those security scandals that hit (Playstation network getting hacked, etc) where you think to yourself "how the fuck did they manage it so badly, because their fuckup wasn't subtle at all.
You KNOW there was an abrasive jerk somewhere in there saying "guys... this is horrible" and he or she got shouted down, shutdown, and/or fired for it.
One of the problems in this industry is that a lot of teams have no real measure of their actual productivity. We have scrums and points and velocities, but seldom have any way to know how this actually compares to other teams, or any other benchmarks.
I've been dropped in on teams that had spent long periods (in cases years) creating trivial solutions. They were productive in their own way, generating huge volumes of code, had a great sense of satisfaction about their process and a sense of accomplishment, but what they were creating was a week of work for a single person if correctly built. And they happily enjoy their synergy until they are outsourced or eclipsed by competitors.
Maybe I'm sensitive. I've been "the jerk" before. I once had a coworker complain to HR and my boss because she felt that I was domineering. I was domineering in this case because I had opinions and expressed them to the team, and their opinion and suggestion of a new process was that we should have "opinion roundtables" where each participant gets the same amount of time to talk with a timer, etc, and need to suppress any suggestions or opinions outside of that period. I left that team and organization, and eight months later the team was fired.
I'll take the brilliant jerk any day. They can simply deliver in ways that others cannot.
Holy false dichotomy, Batman. I'd rather take neither of them and fill my team with adequate-to-exceptional devs who also happen to be decent human beings.
There may be teams that can take a jerk, perhaps with a "handler" (in the team).
Thank god I dont work there anymore!
About 1 out of every 10 ideas was a good idea, but you had to know how to filter out the bad ones. If you said "no" to one of his bad ideas, he'd say that you weren't listening to his input and complain to your manager.
He was abrasive, condescending, and dominated every meeting. If you said anything to management, their response was "Oh that's just Bob, what a crazy, quirky, eccentric guy!" What they refused to realize was that being Bob's peer was very different than working for Bob. What management perceived as a quirk, was a character flaw that made life hell for anyone working underneath Bob.
And to echo other comments, nothing was done about Bob because management didn't want to take responsibility for the culture of the company. Why risk negatively impacting profits by actually managing your employee when you could blame it on millennials being whiny and you believe that engineers are interchangeable?
I wonder if this is the issue really. Some people can't take criticism unless wrapped in sugar. If it's really, and especially if it comes with potential alternatives it should be socially fine, but it's not.
If this is true, it sounds like the best option would have been firing the rest of the team and looking for another like him.
It's unhelpful to pigeonhole people and then extrapolate out their actions from there, because for the most part people don't conform to whatever mental model of that stereotype you've built in your head. People are complex beyond imagining.
Besides, what's the author's sample size here? One? Two? It's an anecdote worth relating, to be sure, but I think it'd be better served by leaving the "Brilliant Jerk" bit out, and leaving it as a story about team morale being more important than the contributions of any single team member.
I've seen a lot that socially desirable behavior is evaluated and preferred rather than people doing excellent work. Group dynamics quickly exclude these by creating a consensus of what is accepted and what the goal of the group is. This is especially easy because these brilliant people are always -by definition- a minority,
It's also really important to be careful with jerks who think they are brilliant, even if they are. There's always someone smarter out there and clever solutions aren't always the best solutions if no one can understand them.
True brilliance includes the ability to recognize and govern how you are affecting others.
Grow up, ignore the jerkness, and enjoy the code. Seriously - great developers are so rare anyhow.
In reality, no person is "simply a jerk". Each of us sits somewhere on a spectrum of intolerance towards others for one reason or another. It's healthy to learn how to work with people of all stripes – even individuals who can, at times, be abrasive.
This stuck out to me as I tend to be very critical in code reviews, which I think made other developers uncomfortable. By talking about it though I was able to soften my approach. I was also able to make sure my language came across as reviewing the code, not the developer.
And, of course you will be a jerk when you are seeing things others just can't and they can't understand you. After a while you lose patience.
What good developer can bring to a team is more valuable then 3-4 polite junior devs that have enthusiasm (which I value also highly) but can't produce quality stuff.
So two essential qualities in my view are: being really good, have excellent foundations and being open to learning and coaching if you don't have those.
All good developers were less-good junior developers once. What I value most is the good, patient developer that turns all the developers around him into good developers over time. They're far more valuable than someone with a high production rate but who drives others away.
I used to be more of the former type who would try to power through everything & still display flashes of it whenever I do have to code, but after being a lead engineer for almost a year, I understand more deeply the value of knowledge transfer and making everyone more productive. Having a team that is genuinely happy to work together has an effect of creating more for the company than the sum of their parts because the team is more honest with each other from being comfortable/not having to fear reprisal, which results in better (& planned) team architecture, mistakes being caught as early as possible, and overall decreased stress.
