Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Brilliant Jerks Cost More Than They Are Worth (retrospective.co)
89 points by bry 44 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 50 comments | favorite





> A “No Jerks” Policy Must Be Built Into Your Culture. It is entirely possible to be extremely passionate (and even brilliant) without being a jerk. A “no jerks” policy must be preached and practiced from the highest levels.

Following simplistic rules like this is usually what leaves us knee deep in the proverbial.

Maybe I've been lucky, but I've never worked with anyone who's as much of a jerk as described in the article. In my experience, talented developers are usually intelligent enough that they can make up for their shortcoming in the social area by consciously adapting their behaviour. They're not "normal" but they function well enough to work with others.

I've worked with plenty of jerk-ish, abrasive, opiniated, "take no prisoners" people who can be very fiery in meetings and can be highly critical of other people's work. Yes, they can be a giant pain in the arse - they're just so damn challenging. But in my experience they're normally challenging because they want the company to do better.

But I've seen many times (mainly in large companies) teams that were populated and led by people who were very consensus-based, had superb social skills, and had a genuine drive to succeed - but didn't because there was not enough fire in the team to make the right choices.

To me, the business of software development is way too complex to apply a simple "no jerks" policy. Brilliant jerks are often to be found at the beating heart of successful software.

reply


> In my experience, talented developers are usually intelligent enough that they can make up for their shortcoming in the social area by consciously adapting their behaviour.

That's orthogonal to the issue mentioned in the article. For the purposes of "not being a jerk", it doesn't matter if that comes naturally or if you have to devote conscious effort to it; only the resulting behavior matters.

> Brilliant jerks are often to be found at the beating heart of successful software.

Survivorship bias. Strange policies or properties are often found in successful companies/projects, who often write up articles about them as though those policies contributed to their success, never considering the possibility that they succeeded in spite of them. The same goes for jerks: some companies/projects succeed in spite of the jerks in (or running) them.

reply


I agree... usually when a truly brilliant developer is causing more harm than good, it's because they aren't being effectively managed. That doesn't mean managing them is easy, but you want to pick and choose what problems you give them, who they work with, and how they work with customers. Of course, that's not my job :^)

reply


> Brilliant jerks are often to be found at the beating heart of successful software.

Exhibit 0: Linus Torvalds

reply


I'd rather have a brilliant jerk than a regular jerk.

But regular jerks abound at work because they at least don't make you feel stupid and insulted.

And you hit the nail on the head with your experiences. In high school I was neck-and-neck academically with a brilliant jerk. He went to Harvard, is now a millionaire (without inheriting it) and a much nicer person. Competing with him was one of the most formative periods of my life. He made me better, because I learned not to take harsh criticism and hectoring so seriously. Look at what they do (for you), not what they say (to you).

I actually wish there were a brilliant jerk like him in my workplace. But there are just regular jerks.

reply


Hey that's me!

I had a frustrating moment the other day where a colleague said that

  float(5)
was more explicit and personally preferred in Python than a literal

  5.0
I realised I was being pedantic but I genuinely believed in "good craftsmanship" when I really pushed him to change it.

I need to get better at this because the social friction I caused may cost more than the poor craftsmanship. But the other part of me is thinking, "c'mon man... Seriously?"

reply


I've found the first few chapters of _Crucial Conversations_ extremely useful.

Manager-Tools.com speaks very well to relationships being very valuable, worth more than float(5) vs 5.0... though... I really do agree. Float(5)? Really? And 5 should be replaced with IntNoReallyItJustAnInt(5)?? ;)

reply


We all have that part. The trick is not to let it make you an asshole. There might be times when that's the right thing to be - satisfying a pedantic quibble over a style preference, to the detriment of morale and team cohesion, is never, ever one of them.

reply


By the way, float(5) is slower, because it creates two objects instead of one.

reply


I pointed that out but also immediately conceded they it doesn't matter since it was instantiated once at runtime.

Which is why I call it craftsmanship. It works the same for all intents and purposes, but c'mon. :)

reply


I stopped reading when the blogger started talking about the "brilliant developer who could code circles around us", and then referred to him as a "10x developer".

These are stereotypes, and quite often bloggers will make up stories to illustrate a point. Which is fine, but when your point is based upon stereotypes, then I'm not interested.

----

So with that said, I agree with everything you've said. Quite often these abrasive people are making valid points.

You know those security scandals that hit (Playstation network getting hacked, etc) where you think to yourself "how the fuck did they manage it so badly, because their fuckup wasn't subtle at all.

You KNOW there was an abrasive jerk somewhere in there saying "guys... this is horrible" and he or she got shouted down, shutdown, and/or fired for it.

reply


That, or they had a reputation for "moving fast and breaking things" without submitting to any secure practices, and the abrasive jerk who knows security never bothered to apply there in the first place. Or the polite person who knows security, for that matter.

reply


Steve Jobs has been a well known jerk. It helped apple to have him.

reply


The bit about improved productivity seems dubious.

One of the problems in this industry is that a lot of teams have no real measure of their actual productivity. We have scrums and points and velocities, but seldom have any way to know how this actually compares to other teams, or any other benchmarks.

I've been dropped in on teams that had spent long periods (in cases years) creating trivial solutions. They were productive in their own way, generating huge volumes of code, had a great sense of satisfaction about their process and a sense of accomplishment, but what they were creating was a week of work for a single person if correctly built. And they happily enjoy their synergy until they are outsourced or eclipsed by competitors.

Maybe I'm sensitive. I've been "the jerk" before. I once had a coworker complain to HR and my boss because she felt that I was domineering. I was domineering in this case because I had opinions and expressed them to the team, and their opinion and suggestion of a new process was that we should have "opinion roundtables" where each participant gets the same amount of time to talk with a timer, etc, and need to suppress any suggestions or opinions outside of that period. I left that team and organization, and eight months later the team was fired.

reply


No they don't; mediocre 'nice guys' do though. Every 'brilliant jerk' I've worked with and led has been a net positive over the long haul. Every mediocre nice guy has been dead weight that costs everyone around them time.

I'll take the brilliant jerk any day. They can simply deliver in ways that others cannot.

reply


> I'll take the brilliant jerk [over the mediocre nice guy] any day.

Holy false dichotomy, Batman. I'd rather take neither of them and fill my team with adequate-to-exceptional devs who also happen to be decent human beings.

reply


Nice false trichotomy there, Joker. I'd rather have brilliant developers who are also decent human beings.

reply


It's all about chemistry. Without it, work isn't fun. In this case, removing him helped restore it, so that's good.

There may be teams that can take a jerk, perhaps with a "handler" (in the team).

reply


I read articles like this somethings and think "holy shit I hope I'm not a jerk" - but then I relax when I realize I'm not brilliant enough for that to matter.

reply


If you're conscientious enough to ask the question you don't have to worry about being a jerk :).

reply


Well the real problem is if you are a jerk without being brilliant. ..

reply


In my experience this type of person can only exist in your organization if their manager is below average. I have come across my share of them and every time if their manager was a dud the whole company suffered, if their manager was on the ball they would put structure around the jerk to achieve a net improvement in productivity without the negativity.

reply


spot on, I have seen people like this who you wouldn't even call brilliant but excellent Prototype-Masters. usually they flourish because they can provide cover for some deep seated insecurity of their bosses (like knowing you are technically incompetent). the problem is that such people are credit suckers because their quick & dirty prototype can pass for the real thing in the eye of 'innocent bystanders'. Overall it just lowers morale of the team as nothing seems worthwhile anymore.

Thank god I dont work there anymore!

reply


It's always possible the brilliant jerk is just being taken advantage of so his boss can take it easy. Exploiting ego isn't hard and you don't need to be better than him at his own game to do it. If his manager is insulated from the rest of you, it's probably not worth enduring the brilliant jerk though.

reply


This has been my experience as well, if the manager does not stay on top of it the person is toxic. With sufficient incentives, they can be managed to lift up the team.

reply


My first senior engineer was a "brilliant" jerk. He had decades of experience, but when I started digging into his work I realized that he was useful mainly because he was offering solutions to problems that he created. I've heard some people say that a good engineer will eliminate the need for his/her own job. This guy was actively creating a need for himself by causing problems without management realizing it.

About 1 out of every 10 ideas was a good idea, but you had to know how to filter out the bad ones. If you said "no" to one of his bad ideas, he'd say that you weren't listening to his input and complain to your manager.

He was abrasive, condescending, and dominated every meeting. If you said anything to management, their response was "Oh that's just Bob, what a crazy, quirky, eccentric guy!" What they refused to realize was that being Bob's peer was very different than working for Bob. What management perceived as a quirk, was a character flaw that made life hell for anyone working underneath Bob.

And to echo other comments, nothing was done about Bob because management didn't want to take responsibility for the culture of the company. Why risk negatively impacting profits by actually managing your employee when you could blame it on millennials being whiny and you believe that engineers are interchangeable?

reply


I honestly enjoy working with those "brilliant jerks", if they are actually brilliant I will learn from them. And debating with them is very entertaining.

reply


It just sounds like that person was not a good match for the company culture. Many shops will appreciate that kind of drive and attention to detail, as well as the ability to tolerate potentially biting criticism that comes with it. I would have happily hired him away from the author's company.

reply


> ability to tolerate potentially biting criticism that comes with it

I wonder if this is the issue really. Some people can't take criticism unless wrapped in sugar. If it's really, and especially if it comes with potential alternatives it should be socially fine, but it's not.

reply


Another aspect is how the rest of the team felt over time. They probably built up deep resentment towards this person which ultimately only fed back into the cycle. So whether or not they were aware of it, they probably formed a clique to team up against this person, again only exacerbating the core issue.

reply


> "He could crank out 10 times as much work as any of us could in one day."

If this is true, it sounds like the best option would have been firing the rest of the team and looking for another like him.

reply


No matter how much two such folks might deserve one another, I'm not sure companies could afford to watch their final two coders refuse to cooperate over trivial shit like line length.

reply


I was thinking the same thing. There are diminishing returns with most jerks if they are marginally better than the rest of the team, but if they are 10x better, maybe you just need a team of 1.

reply


to call anyone a "jerk" is something that only jerks do, but everyone looks at themselves as holier than thou. We're all flawed in some way. Labeling people (or attacking people) as "jerks" is in profound violation the principle of non-violent communication, to say the least, and, by the way, so is down-voting those who are critical of the prevailing opinion here without a civil counter argument ;-)

reply


If this article were actually true, Apple wouldn't exist as the company it is today. Steve Jobs, while not a developer, was undoubtedly brilliant, and most definitely a jerk.

It's unhelpful to pigeonhole people and then extrapolate out their actions from there, because for the most part people don't conform to whatever mental model of that stereotype you've built in your head. People are complex beyond imagining.

Besides, what's the author's sample size here? One? Two? It's an anecdote worth relating, to be sure, but I think it'd be better served by leaving the "Brilliant Jerk" bit out, and leaving it as a story about team morale being more important than the contributions of any single team member.

reply


This could be turned around: Nice Mediocre People Cost More Than They Are Worth.

I've seen a lot that socially desirable behavior is evaluated and preferred rather than people doing excellent work. Group dynamics quickly exclude these by creating a consensus of what is accepted and what the goal of the group is. This is especially easy because these brilliant people are always -by definition- a minority,

reply


Interesting article. Definitely something to keep in mind when hiring. It's crazy how much damage one person can do to a team (and vice-versa, I've seen one person change entire team dynamics).

It's also really important to be careful with jerks who think they are brilliant, even if they are. There's always someone smarter out there and clever solutions aren't always the best solutions if no one can understand them.

reply


It's never fun to have a jerk on your team, no matter how good he is at what he does.

True brilliance includes the ability to recognize and govern how you are affecting others.

reply


We're in the business of shipping working things on time. I'd take the "brilliant jerk" over most alternatives.

Grow up, ignore the jerkness, and enjoy the code. Seriously - great developers are so rare anyhow.

reply


While I don't doubt the author's employer did the right thing – to fire the individual – I think the subsequent logic (e.g. guard against "jerks" at all costs!) is a dangerous train of thought, one which is more likely to pigeon-hole human beings.

In reality, no person is "simply a jerk". Each of us sits somewhere on a spectrum of intolerance towards others for one reason or another. It's healthy to learn how to work with people of all stripes – even individuals who can, at times, be abrasive.

reply


If he really was a 10x engineer and it was a "small team" (say 6 people), wouldn't firing the other 5 have been the better move?

reply


On the subject of making code reviews a positive experience I think it has been helpful where I work to explicitly discuss code reviews. What makes a good code review vs. a bad one. For example the idea that code review comments should be based on the substance of the code rather than style.

This stuck out to me as I tend to be very critical in code reviews, which I think made other developers uncomfortable. By talking about it though I was able to soften my approach. I was also able to make sure my language came across as reviewing the code, not the developer.

reply


Also relevant: http://www.inc.com/jim-schleckser/why-netflix-doesn-t-tolera...

reply


Definitely. Still the case in the post represents a very soft version of the type, comparing to who you can really come across at work.

reply


If the guy was so good, why didn't they promote him?

reply


Honestly, I was always happy to have good developers. The better you are, the bigger pain in the but you can be, as far as I am concerned as long as the code you are delivering is excellent. I am perfectly happy to work around your quirks, within reason of course.

And, of course you will be a jerk when you are seeing things others just can't and they can't understand you. After a while you lose patience.

What good developer can bring to a team is more valuable then 3-4 polite junior devs that have enthusiasm (which I value also highly) but can't produce quality stuff.

So two essential qualities in my view are: being really good, have excellent foundations and being open to learning and coaching if you don't have those.

reply


I think it is important to match coworkers by their caliber. You're right, if you have one really amazing developer and a bunch of mediocre developers that one really good developer could become bitter.

reply


Seems like the case here, if someone is leaving hundreds of opinion-based criticisms of someone else's work that's a pretty clear indication of dissatisfaction.

reply


> What good developer can bring to a team is more valuable then 3-4 polite junior devs that have enthusiasm (which I value also highly) but can't produce quality stuff.

All good developers were less-good junior developers once. What I value most is the good, patient developer that turns all the developers around him into good developers over time. They're far more valuable than someone with a high production rate but who drives others away.

reply


That's where mentorship comes into play - mentoring the rest of the team has greater effects than trying to plow through code over the long haul. The reason is that it creates a silo that the one high producer gets saddled with, and it creates a bottleneck that ultimately probably will even result in the high producer becoming unhappy due to being distracted with all of the maintenance burden from his/her code.

I used to be more of the former type who would try to power through everything & still display flashes of it whenever I do have to code, but after being a lead engineer for almost a year, I understand more deeply the value of knowledge transfer and making everyone more productive. Having a team that is genuinely happy to work together has an effect of creating more for the company than the sum of their parts because the team is more honest with each other from being comfortable/not having to fear reprisal, which results in better (& planned) team architecture, mistakes being caught as early as possible, and overall decreased stress.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: