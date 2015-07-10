A deep-learning algorithm that primarily uses surface area
information from magnetic resonance imaging of the brain of
6–12-month-old individuals predicted the diagnosis of autism
in individual high-risk children at 24 months (with a
positive predictive value of 81% and a sensitivity of 88%).
I cannot imagine this will see widespread adoption outside of research. MRI scans remain expensive and many MRIs have waiting lists at hospitals. Even today, they regularly use less safe technology (e.g. CTs) because they're less expensive and there will be more available.
There's no safety reason why you shouldn't do this. MRIs are darn near harmless. It is just an economic issue with gaining time on an MRI to discover information which may not change the overall outcome for the child (pediatricians are getting better and better at detecting early signs of autism).
Heck, if MRIs were readily available they'd quickly replace ultrasound during pregnancy (since MRIs are likely safer and superior given that they better represent depth).
A huge part of that was that symptoms started to show after a big vaccine dose you get around 2 years old.
"You can't reason someone out of a position they didn't reason themselves into" ~ Jonathan Swift
http://quoteinvestigator.com/2015/07/10/reason-out/
And the IBIS Network who drove the study:
http://www.ibis-network.org/
