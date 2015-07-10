Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Autism detectable in brain long before symptoms appear (bbc.com)
It seems that we have deep learning applied to MRI:

  A deep-learning algorithm that primarily uses surface area
  information from magnetic resonance imaging of the brain of 
  6–12-month-old individuals predicted the diagnosis of autism  
  in individual high-risk children at 24 months (with a 
  positive  predictive value of 81% and a sensitivity of 88%).

This is definitely interesting, scientifically, and may help us better understand Autism (and its causes).

I cannot imagine this will see widespread adoption outside of research. MRI scans remain expensive and many MRIs have waiting lists at hospitals. Even today, they regularly use less safe technology (e.g. CTs) because they're less expensive and there will be more available.

There's no safety reason why you shouldn't do this. MRIs are darn near harmless. It is just an economic issue with gaining time on an MRI to discover information which may not change the overall outcome for the child (pediatricians are getting better and better at detecting early signs of autism).

Heck, if MRIs were readily available they'd quickly replace ultrasound during pregnancy (since MRIs are likely safer and superior given that they better represent depth).

Thank god, maybe this'll slow down the whole "vaccines cause autism" BS.

A huge part of that was that symptoms started to show after a big vaccine dose you get around 2 years old.

It's already been thoroughly debunked, no ammount of additional logic will sway the people who still think vaccines cause autism.

"You can't reason someone out of a position they didn't reason themselves into" ~ Jonathan Swift

that really doesn't sound like Swift - are you sure that's an accurate quote?

I actually skimmed this article before posting, it seems to conclude that it's from Swift (or at least, a rewording of something he said originally):

http://quoteinvestigator.com/2015/07/10/reason-out/

The anti-vax crowd has an identity-level stake in that narrative. Facts that counter that narrative are taken merely as an attack on their selfhood at that point, just like any other identity-level investment in a belief, be it Democrat, Christian, American, or anything else.

Here's a link to the paper: http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v542/n7641/full/nature2... http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v542/n7641/pdf/nature21...

And the IBIS Network who drove the study:

http://www.ibis-network.org/

