The most cited deep learning papers (github.com)
35 points by sdomino 57 minutes ago





I always wanted to apply the knowledge of the deep learning to my day to day work. We build our own hardware that runs the Linux on Intel CPU and then launches a virtual machine that has our propriety code. Our code generates a lot of system logs that varies based on what is the boot sequence, environment temperature, software config etc. Now we spend a significant amount of time go over these logs when the issues are reported. Most of the time, we have 1 to 1 mapping of issue to the logs but more often, RCA'ing the issue requires the knowledge of how system works and co-relating this to the logs generated. We have tons of these logs that can be used as training set. Now any clues on how we can put all these together to make RCA'ing the issue as less human involved as possible?

I can understand why it probably isn't on the list yet (not as many citations, since it is fairly new) - but NVidia's "End to End Learning for Self-Driving Cars" needs to be mentioned, I think:

https://arxiv.org/abs/1604.07316

https://images.nvidia.com/content/tegra/automotive/images/20...

I implemented a slight variation on this CNN using Keras and TensorFlow for the third project in term 1 of Udacity's Self-Driving Car Engineer nanodegree course (not special in that regard - it was a commonly used implementation, as it works). Give it a shot yourself - take this paper, install TensorFlow, Keras, and Python, download a copy of Udacity's Unity3D car simulator (it was recently released on GitHub) - and have a shot at it!

Note: For training purposes, I highly recommend building a training/validation set using a steering wheel controller, and you'll want a labeled set of about 40K samples (though I have heard you can get by with much fewer, even unaugmented - my sample set actually used augmentation of about 8k real samples to boost it up to around 40k). You'll also want to use GPU and/or a generator or some other batch processing for training (otherwise, you'll run out of memory post-haste).

No PDP book? It's old and weird but interesting and has a lot of original ideas, notwithstanding the actual original backprop being from before then. Nor the original backprop stuff?

Was this it?

https://stanford.edu/~jlmcc/papers/PDP/

Hey, if you can find it, post some links here - even if not mentioned there, it could be interesting to others (hint: I'm interested!)...

torchcraft is the best way to learn about machine learning.

If you can sim a set of boxes, you can learn whats inside them.

