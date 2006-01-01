reply
https://arxiv.org/abs/1604.07316
https://images.nvidia.com/content/tegra/automotive/images/20...
I implemented a slight variation on this CNN using Keras and TensorFlow for the third project in term 1 of Udacity's Self-Driving Car Engineer nanodegree course (not special in that regard - it was a commonly used implementation, as it works). Give it a shot yourself - take this paper, install TensorFlow, Keras, and Python, download a copy of Udacity's Unity3D car simulator (it was recently released on GitHub) - and have a shot at it!
Note: For training purposes, I highly recommend building a training/validation set using a steering wheel controller, and you'll want a labeled set of about 40K samples (though I have heard you can get by with much fewer, even unaugmented - my sample set actually used augmentation of about 8k real samples to boost it up to around 40k). You'll also want to use GPU and/or a generator or some other batch processing for training (otherwise, you'll run out of memory post-haste).
https://stanford.edu/~jlmcc/papers/PDP/
If you can sim a set of boxes, you can learn whats inside them.
reply