Winston Churchill's views on aliens revealed in lost essay (bbc.co.uk)
Let's also not forget that that Churchill had to beg the Americans for quite some time to come and help him out. And they didn't. He even attacked and sank a French naval fleet, just to proof he was serious, to them.

And that in the meantime, the Nazis were very much into the occult business.

I'm just saying that one shouldn't be surprised that Churchil was looking at all possible options out there.

Here is the intro video, that gets you up to speed: https://youtube.com/watch?v=p_37IU4n834

You referring to when he had the French Vicchy fleet sunk? Was that aimed at the US?

Churchill's fun. Probably saved the West by rallying the Brits, foresaw the Cold War. On the other hand incredibly bumbling at Galipoli and completely wrong about Gandhi.

Back on the topic of aliens, Reagan has one of the more interesting references:

I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world. And yet, I ask you, is not an alien force already among us? What could be more alien to the universal aspirations of our peoples than war and the threat of war?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ag44dRO8LEA

http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/reagan-and-gorbache...

Yes that's correct. According to the documentary, "Secrets of the Dead: Churchill's Deadly Decision", as a last desperate attempt to get some support from the Americans. Who had been promising reinforcements for quite some time, but eventually did very little until the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

Churchill's fun. And Reagan is also just fun.

Even for his quotes, which are called "Reaganisms".

Churchill is a figure that always puzzled me. The image I have of him was that of a non-intelectual politician who had very deep understanding of human nature and lack of charisma. Some of his quotes are incredibly catchy (e.g. "I will be sober tomorrow, but you'll still be ugly", " best argument against democracy is a 5-min conversation with your average citizen", etc.) ... He managed to win a war, sit at the same table with Stalin and Roosevelt at the end of WW2 and after all that he managed to lose 2 IIRC elections!!! How is this possible? I don't known.

He is by far and large the most famous British figure of his era, but he came in power mostly because of the situation not because voters.

I wonder how others see him...

The guy was a throwback to Victorian Britain basically.

He was still fighting for the empire when the public was tired of everything but friends and family.

And frankly i am not sure how much "he" won it and how much he basically survived it.

FTA: "Dr Livio told BBC News that there were no firm plans to publish the article because of issues surrounding the copyright."

facepalm

If you like far-sighted Churchill reading, I highly recommend reading his 1931 essay "Fifty Years Hence". He predicts cultured meat, cellphones, genetically modified food, among other things.

http://rolandanderson.se/Winston_Churchill/Fifty_Years_Hence...

