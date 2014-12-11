Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nobody Knows What They're Doing (2013) (prospect.org)
I agree with the title. The few places I have worked where things were not horrible, were places where one guy had a masterplan for it all.

This is a false dichotomy: either everyone is "ceaselessly, ruthlessly, effectively scheming" or "all parties and groups are fractious and bumbling"

How about the truth is somewhere in between? Some people are scheming - and some schemes do come off successfully.

There has been nothing but scheming and counter-scheming since this U.S. election - the removal of General Flynn being, according to some commentators, just the latest example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7j_ZfKmcnSk

So... My honest take away is: Can you disrupt Washington by coming up with a better coordination tool?

I mean - that's clearly not the bulk of the problem (unclear causal relationships between the actions you can take and the outcomes you want seems to the real problem), but it's specifically cited and seems doable...

...until I think about how well teams inside companies communicate.

Well, the context of working within a company is different. Especially if you rely on the money you're making.

It depends on the company but I would say the thing about Washington and this article makes this point well is that there are a significant number of people actively trying to prevent you from doing anything big because they disagree with your goal. In a company, that's less often the case, although I have seen it at larger places.

Reminds me of this ramble https://nickbradbury.com/2014/12/11/the-programmers-dream-a-... . I printed it out and hung it in my livingroom, keeps me sane.

