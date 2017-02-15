"... be usable as a single database for Google’s developers, who could care less about how a database or datastore is architected and implemented so long as it gets closer and closer to the SQL-based relational database that is the foundation of enterprise computing."
I don't think I've ever heard a less accurate description of Google engineers. The idea of implementing anything at Google scale on top of an enterprise-style SQL database would be vociferously shouted down by the vast majority of Googlers.
And the rest of the article is pretty much a mess without a discernible point.
