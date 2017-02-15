Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Google’s Spanner Database Won’t Do as Well as Its Clone (nextplatform.com)
14 points by Katydid 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





I'm used to reading inaccurate descriptions of Google and Googlers in the press, so I wasn't surprised by this from the article:

"... be usable as a single database for Google’s developers, who could care less about how a database or datastore is architected and implemented so long as it gets closer and closer to the SQL-based relational database that is the foundation of enterprise computing."

I don't think I've ever heard a less accurate description of Google engineers. The idea of implementing anything at Google scale on top of an enterprise-style SQL database would be vociferously shouted down by the vast majority of Googlers.

And the rest of the article is pretty much a mess without a discernible point.

Honestly, I did not understand what this article talks about. I was expecting something along these lines (at least): https://quizlet.com/blog/quizlet-cloud-spanner

This article doesn't seem to say why spanner won't do as well as it's clone.

"Its clone" -- what clone?! Spanner has only barely been announced. It's incredibly premature for an article to start making claims about a "clone" of Spanner, when we haven't even seen anything about Spanner yet beyond marketing information.

CockroachDB is referred to as the clone here. They once gave a talk literally titled "Towards an Open-Source Spanner" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndKj77VW2eM), so I don't believe that's an unfair characterization.

Spanner was announced in 2012; Cloud Spanner was announced this week. The clone is CockroachDB and has been in the works for a few years.

It's CockroachDB. The guys who created Spanner just left (the clone) called Cockroach Labs.

I can tell you why it will: stability. A post here a while back showed CockroachDB just recently started focusing on it where F1 RDBMS and Spanner have been running large workloads reliably at Google for some time now. I have high hopes for CockroachDB but Spanner has a lead here for now. Plus it's available so an ecosystem will start forming.

