R for Excel Users (yhat.com)
This is a fantastic article for intermediate beginners. On HN, everyone is a senior data scientist working with Spark and Keras and Tensorflow and deep learning.

In the real world, there is a huge chasm of difference between people just learning Excel and developers, not many people even understand why you would switch away from the former when it's so convenient, which is why the difficulty v.s. complexity chart is so great, and may actually speak to people in an approachable way.

There are a lot of tutorials for how to do hard things and how to do easy things, but not a lot for how to think of the hard things in terms of the easy things, and this falls in that category. Another good book on this topic is Data Smart by John Foreman, where he goes over basic data science skills in Excel.

That's a nice tutorial for beginners, though sticking dplyr code in functions is skirting dangerously close to the world of hurt that is non-standard evaluation.

The example:

    join_and_summarize <- function(df, colour_df){
        left_join(df, colour_df, by = "cyl") %>%
        group_by(colour) %>%
        summarize(mean_displacement = mean(disp))
    }
Will go really badly wrong if someone following the tutorial simply replaces the `disp` with a function argument.

This article is pretty good instruction, but very good SEO. I know quite a few people asking this question.

