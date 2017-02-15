Uh, nope, that was speedup on 64 GPUs (or CPU cores, can't remember). E.g. it scales linearly, something that TF hasn't always been historically good at v other frameworks. I'm amazed a journalist with (I assume) basic technical competence could make this mistake.
[0]: https://events.withgoogle.com/tensorflow-dev-summit/agenda/#...
One thing to note is that this isn't available on production phones yet, because we need a signed driver to run within Android. You should be able to run this on a Dragonboard 820 development board though, using the instructions in the README.
This is all very new though, so apologies in advance for any hiccups getting up and running. My email's petewarden at google.com if you are trying this and hit problems.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vq2nnJ4g6N0
I wish AMD graphics cards were supported fully. I really think AMD should find a way to work with the Tensor Flow team on this...
There are quite a few breaking changes but there is a very helpful conversion script here: https://github.com/tensorflow/tensorflow/tree/r1.0/tensorflo....
You can find the breaking changes in the 1.0 release here: https://github.com/tensorflow/tensorflow/releases/tag/v1.0.0
https://github.com/tensorflow/tensorflow/releases/tag/v1.0.0
You can follow the Summit live here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqLyrl-agOw
I have a couple of applications in mind, mostly time series predictions. But the machine learning field seems to be vast and I don't know where to start.
The ML/DNN rabbit-hole goes deep. If the video above leaves you wanting more, http://www.deeplearningbook.org/ does a good job on drilling into more specifics for the various techniques used. The examples on the tensorflow webpage are also very good.
https://www.reddit.com/r/MachineLearning/wiki/index
The short answer is no.
The long answer is yes, but only if you create the model in Python, export it, and then feed training data in other languages. There are some people doing exactly that.
Long term, I'd like to give all languages equal footing, but there's quite a bit of work left.
Language options
TensorFlow comes with an easy-to-use Python interface and no-nonsense interfaces in other languages to build and execute computational graphs. Write stand-alone TensorFlow Python, C++, Java, or Go programs, or try things out in an interactive TensorFlow iPython notebook where you can keep notes, code, and visualizations logically grouped. This is just the start though — we're hoping to entice you to contribute interfaces to your favorite language — be it Lua, JavaScript, or R.
