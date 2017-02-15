Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
TensorFlow 1.0 Released (venturebeat.com)
> Plus, soon Google will open-source code that will multiply the speed of TensorFlow — specifically version three of Google’s Inception neural network model — by 58.

Uh, nope, that was speedup on 64 GPUs (or CPU cores, can't remember). E.g. it scales linearly, something that TF hasn't always been historically good at v other frameworks. I'm amazed a journalist with (I assume) basic technical competence could make this mistake.

Been using Tensorflow embedded in a mobile app for a few months and honestly, I’m constantly surprised at how well thought-out the tooling is, and how quickly you can get results. Conversely, I think a few things are still unnecessarily dense (installing dependencies, optimizing hyper-parameters, and some of the embedded/XLA stuff is very raw). Kudos to the team though. It sounds like they’re on the right track with TF overall, and focusing on performance (including the XLA stuff) + ease of use (high-level, Keras API) is absolutely what I want as a user right now. Keep up the great work, y’all.

Would you happen to know if it requires additional code to support the Hexagon digital signal processor (DS)from Qualcomm Or is it automatic (kinda like switching between Tensorflow-CPU and Tensorflow-GPU)? I mainly work with Tensorflow on a PC so I'm not too familiar with the embedded variants of Tensorflow. Thanks!

I don’t have any experience with that unfortunately. I’ve seen a couple of talks/demos/announcements about it and it sounds like it’s automatic, but I haven’t been able to find the SDK or any tutorial for it, so I’m not 100% sure. The Qualcomm speaker this morning said there would be more details about it later today but I don’t see anything on the Agenda [0]. Maybe Pete’s session at 12:40 will cover it?

[0]: https://events.withgoogle.com/tensorflow-dev-summit/agenda/#...

I'm not going to cover it in detail in my talk, but the code with some barebones documentation is available at https://github.com/tensorflow/tensorflow/tree/master/tensorf...

One thing to note is that this isn't available on production phones yet, because we need a signed driver to run within Android. You should be able to run this on a Dragonboard 820 development board though, using the instructions in the README.

This is all very new though, so apologies in advance for any hiccups getting up and running. My email's petewarden at google.com if you are trying this and hit problems.

which app may i know?

Not released yet, should go live in April/May!

Amazing work; it makes using AI and Deep Learning accessible for everyone here really. If you haven't seen it check this out for an intro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vq2nnJ4g6N0

I wish AMD graphics cards were supported fully. I really think AMD should find a way to work with the Tensor Flow team on this...

I agree 100%. I'm not sure what AMD is thinking, but without support from major ML tools there is no chance of competing against NVidia in this space - and this space will grow larger and larger.

For anyone updating to 1.0--

There are quite a few breaking changes but there is a very helpful conversion script here: https://github.com/tensorflow/tensorflow/tree/r1.0/tensorflo....

You can find the breaking changes in the 1.0 release here: https://github.com/tensorflow/tensorflow/releases/tag/v1.0.0

We changed the URL from https://www.tensorflow.org/, which doesn't say anything about 1.0, to an article which gives a bit of background. If someone suggests a better URL we can change it again.

The URL when I first clicked this was the GitHub release notes, which is far more informative and apropos to the HN audience than either the TF landing page or vague VentureBeat pseudonews.

TensorFlow 1.0 was just announced during the TensorFlow Dev Summit keynote.

https://github.com/tensorflow/tensorflow/releases/tag/v1.0.0

You can follow the Summit live here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqLyrl-agOw

I stumbled across a three-chapter preview of the upcoming book Learning TensorFlow on Safari Books Online and went through them in a sitting. It was so accessible - both the book and TensorFlow itself - and inspired me to start learning math so that when the rest of the book comes out I will be better prepared to go deeper. I love learning in general, but haven't been this excited about learning something totally new (for me) in a long time.

How do I get started with machine learning?

I have a couple of applications in mind, mostly time series predictions. But the machine learning field seems to be vast and I don't know where to start.

This is a good introduction focused on tensorflow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vq2nnJ4g6N0 (Tensorflow and deep learning - without a PhD by Martin Görner)

The ML/DNN rabbit-hole goes deep. If the video above leaves you wanting more, http://www.deeplearningbook.org/ does a good job on drilling into more specifics for the various techniques used. The examples on the tensorflow webpage are also very good.

I would recommend starting with a spreadsheet-sized dataset (no more than a few thousand records) where you want to predict one of the columns, use binary decision trees to try to predict it's value. Use either Azure ML Studio, or Jupyter with the Sci-Kit Learn library, depending on your comfort level with programming.

The r/MachineLearning subreddit has a pretty good wiki to get started.

https://www.reddit.com/r/MachineLearning/wiki/index

Kudos to the team. Anybody know if we can we train in languages other than Python yet (or do I have that wrong)?

I'll discuss this a bit during my talk at the dev summit.

The short answer is no.

The long answer is yes, but only if you create the model in Python, export it, and then feed training data in other languages. There are some people doing exactly that.

Long term, I'd like to give all languages equal footing, but there's quite a bit of work left.

Would JS/NodeJS be considered at the very least?

From the page:

-----------------------------------------------------

Language options

TensorFlow comes with an easy-to-use Python interface and no-nonsense interfaces in other languages to build and execute computational graphs. Write stand-alone TensorFlow Python, C++, Java, or Go programs, or try things out in an interactive TensorFlow iPython notebook where you can keep notes, code, and visualizations logically grouped. This is just the start though — we're hoping to entice you to contribute interfaces to your favorite language — be it Lua, JavaScript, or R.

--------------------------------------------------------

Yes, though last I remember reading about this the symbolic differentiation only worked in python, and ergo training with other languages wasn't quite there. I think the language on the page was always similar to the above.

I believe there's bindings for: C++, Java, Rust, Haskell and Go.

To load graphs and run sessions. Constructing graphs is (still) another story.

