Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Is Nokia really bringing back the 3310?
(
bbc.co.uk
)
2 points
by
johndunne
12 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
johndunne
7 minutes ago
I remember when this first came out, I saved furiously to buy one which took ages on a student budget! And boy was I excited when I finally got one! Can't imagine it'd appeal to many other than the 'a phone should be a phone' market now though!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply