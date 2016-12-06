1. Not achieve a form factor acceptable to the general consumer for a while.
2. Be more immediately useful to companies looking to improve worker productivity (like on assembly lines), where form factor is a lesser concern.
As a consequence of (1), we will probably start seeing more robust applications of AR tech using the smart phone and camera (like Pokemon GO and Snapchat filters) before we see any reasonable hardware device.
reply
For the enterprise case, AR capabilities on the phone are a great and cheap place to start in order to get a HUD view around them. Kludgy solutions like reading QR codes also work fine for their expected use cases - i.e. reading machine states, maintenance records, etc. These solutions solve a mobile interface problem that helps align information retrieval with the context of being out the field looking at a physical object.
My personal favorite AR application would be drone operation, though. AR goggle can do two things. They can assist the Remote pilot in command in maintaining a computer aided visual line of sight to the drone. (circling it in red, in your field of view, for example). It also can provide a HUD of the drone's status (battery, altitude, attitude, settings, perceived wind speed, etc.), and finally it can allow you to view an overlay of FPV from the drone to aid in your both maintaining direct LOS to meet Part 107 requirements, and also to ensure that the pilot can be inspecting, aiming, orienting and piloting the drone successfully by relying of FPV input.
Those capabilities don't quite exist yet, but I wouldn't doubt that it will be my first AR use case.
It also made the point that in addition to specific issues around form factor (i.e. size/weight/looks), AR in glasses brings with it the whole social acceptance factor. This can be ameliorated to some degree with decreased size and less obtrusive design but there will still be the potential for a "Glasshole" factor in a consumer environment until/unless societal expectations change.
Someone taking pictures of you and having data displayed in real-time is just not something most people would be comfortable with today.
The article was also more generally bullish on AR than VR. Which seems right. Even given another generation or two of development, VR seems like a niche for hard-core gamers and maybe a few other uses.
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:oh3mPHO...
I used the HoloLens at a demo and it was amazing, but after 3 demos of 5 minutes each over the course of 30 minutes, my eyes felt tired for the next hour. And the limited field of view did detract from the experience.
I've been wanting a heads up display in my glasses for years ever since the first "wearable computing" wave. Eventually it will happen, but all the hardware breakthroughs are so much slower than software.
The Virtualboy was objectively, empirically utterly uncool the second it came out. There are multiple peer-reviewed papers on this. The µVb was a widely used unit for uncoolness for a while at the time.
I recall reading (unconfirmed) stories in the gaming press that after the Virtual Boy failed, Yokoi was basically relegated to an office where he basically did nothing.
At that time (>2 years ago), Magic Leap seemed to have achieved the holy grail of Mixed Reality: optics that selectively block out light in real-time. Combined with demos, mockups, and sketches of real-world applications, this tech provided compelling evidence that ML was going to unlock true Mixed Reality real soon.
As erikpukinskis commented, even if Magic Leap fails to deliver, it will likely end up with an extremely valuable IP in an emerging space. Magic Leap did not invent Mixed Reality, but they filed patents on many first-order applications of the tech (there are countless others).
I really, really want VR to improve and become a commodity in the near future, but most people I talk to think it's dumb even after they try it. I think VR is at least 4 years away from being a serious part of gaming (and that assumes a lot of things go right), and I honestly don't know how many years before it finds other consumer applications.
1. Not achieve a form factor acceptable to the general consumer for a while.
2. Be more immediately useful to companies looking to improve worker productivity (like on assembly lines), where form factor is a lesser concern.
As a consequence of (1), we will probably start seeing more robust applications of AR tech using the smart phone and camera (like Pokemon GO and Snapchat filters) before we see any reasonable hardware device.
reply