I like what you're trying to accomplish, but you are missing a very helpful piece of information in your analysis. I'm sure you noticed how poor of a predictor rain fall is in your assessment of how much water will be added to Lake Oroville. This is largely because Oroville is filled from Sierra Nevada runoff. If a particular storm system is warm (as was the case with the latest one), it will mostly rain in the Sierras. This has a twofold effect: one, the precipitation doesn't stay put at higher elevations (as snow does), and two, it melts the existing snow, causing it to also be added to the downstream water accumulation. So a key part of forecasting is not only to look at expected precipitation, but also the expected snow levels.

That's how the 1997 flood of Reno happened.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bisSuBAvaQ

If I'm reading the data correctly, there is no snowpack above Lake Oroville right now, so it's all about rain at this point.

https://www.wcc.nrcs.usda.gov/snow/

Oroville itself is at 900 feet altitude, but the Oroville watershed extends into the Sierra Nevadas, including alpine valleys at 5000 feet. The Sierras have record snowpack this year (50 feet in places, so I hear).

Approximate watershed is seen in the map at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feather_River

I'm having trouble pulling that map up, but I believe there's snowpack at 5500' and above right now, and there's a huge amount of land upstream of Lake Oroville that is above 5500'. My data is this: here's an Instagram tagged at Emigrant Gap (5200') taken four days ago.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQYzN3sA76u/

And the expected temperature of the falling precipitation, and a whole lot of other meteorological stuff which is involved, so in reality this dataset, while admirable for effort, is really useless as there are way, way, way too many unaccounted-for variables.

Thanks for the suggestion. We had a discussion internally as to why inflows are higher this seasons compared to previous periods with comparable precipitation levels. We thought it might be due a multiple storms this season or because of discharges from the upstream reservoirs.

The timespan we used in the SQL query calculates the inflow/precipitation ratio based on the last few weeks and we use that as an input into the estimate.

I could find one instance of a word beginning with "ero". An article elsewhere was highlighting the possibility of catastrophic erosion. Outflow rates should have an associated catastrophic failure probability estimate and then we can get a realistic cap on sustained outflows.

Wow almost every statement here is wrong.

#1: the dam is managed in the winter about 1 million acre feet below the top, for flood control purposes. The spillway has been operating all winter long.

#2: The operator cannot decide to use the emergency spillway. Water just goes over it when it approaches the top of the dam.

#3: no water has gone over the dam. That would destroy it.

Regarding #2, they can choose to decrease flow out of the main spillway and let it go over the emergency spill way - From my understanding, that is exactly what happened over the weekend. They were trying avoiding continued damage to the main spillway.

Quoting from one of the LA Times updates linked from the link:

The result is a balancing act — drain as much water as possible as quickly as possible while trying to minimize further damage to the spillway. The main spillway was returned to action, but at reduced capacity compared to what it could normally do under the current conditions. After all, the spillway needs to last for the remainder of the rainy season.

The stated capacity of the main spillway is 250,000 cubic feet per second, once it became clear the emergency spillway was not holding up, they increased the main spillway to 100,000 cubic feet per second. So limiting damage to the main spillway is an ongoing concern.

They can choose to use the emergency spillway. They just can't choose not to use it. That is, if water rises high enough, it will go out the emergency spillway, and they can't necessarily prevent the water from rising that high.

Why does water passing over the dam destroy the dam?

The main dam structure isn't built to withstand the water flow.

Wikimedia has a nice picture of the area:

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/d5/Oroville...

The emergency spillway is on the far left, it is lower than the rest of the dam. So if water is flowing over the main structure, it's anyway already failed.

It's [1] an embankment dam, so basically just a pile of dirt/rocks. When the water goes over, the material of the damn goes with it [2]:

> Even a small sustained overtopping flow can remove thousands of tons of overburden soil from the mass of the dam within hours.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oroville_Dam

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embankment_dam#Safety

Water isn't passing over the dam, it's passing over a much shorter wall to the side of the dam with unprotected earth around and below it. Large volumes of water tend to wash away dirt and could potentially undermine this side wall. So there is a potential for release of a very large volume of water, without compromising the main dam itself, because the erosion cuts a new exit channel for the lake.

It's an earthen dam. If water goes over the top, it will start to erode the dam, resulting in more water going over the top, resulting in catastrophic feedback.

Because it's an earthen dam, not concrete. Water going over the top will erode the dam, lowering the height, causing more water to go over, which causes more erosion...

erosion

This is terrific. Would be a great resource for journalists to identify and understand some of the key points that can then be shared in a more public-friendly format. I wish all stories had this kind of accessible data “behind the news” that could be explored!

Here's a great article on climate change's effects on our water infrastructure in light of the Oroville Dam's situation: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/14/opinion/what-californias-...

An example - the bulk of California's water storage is in the natural reservoir of mountain snowpack. The large volume of precipitation this year, much of it as high-altitude rain falling on snow, has caused an extraordinary amount of snowmelt in a short period of time. The natural reservoir of snowpack is rapidly released into our manmade resorvoirs and strains or exceeds their capacity. This cycle of alternating extremes, drought to wet, is expected to continue, and our water infrastructure's capabilities must be planned in light of that.

What ever happened to the Mosul dam? Stories from about a year ago made it sound like collapse was imminent, but it hasn't happened yet. Did they do repairs, or are they just unsure when it will happen?

Kind of a fun study, enabled by the presence of so much public-domain data from CA DWR.

One piece that's missing from this analysis is upstream precipitation. You are sensing precip at Oroville itself, but water in the dam comes from everywhere upstream (3600 square miles according to [1]). As well as (potentially) snowmelt.

People doing forecasting of reservoir levels will be integrating distributed precipitation information, snowpack, and temperature, with a soil runoff and routing model to get predictions.

[1]: http://cdec.water.ca.gov/cgi-progs/profile?s=ORO&type=dam

Indeed. If we want to leave the analysis to professionals we would look at the CDEC river guidance for the Feather above the dam. Here it is.

http://cdec.water.ca.gov/guidance_plots/MFP_gp.html

As you see the forecast flow is only about one third of that experienced on Friday past.

Thanks for locating that. I work with people who do retrospective runoff and streamflow modeling (using past measurements to make better models), but not the predictive stuff in the graphs you linked.

NOAA has nationwide river sensor and guidance data if you are interested in a river near you.

https://water.weather.gov/ahps/forecasts.php

More analysis on the dam situation: https://www.metabunk.org/oroville-dam-spillway-failure.t8381...

This is a great analysis.

However, this seems a little off: "Based off of our estimate, for every inch of rainfall at the Oroville dam, 136,790.5 acre-feet will be added to the reservoir." The relationship probably isn't linear. Much less of the first inch of rain makes it to the reservoir vs. the 5th inch of rain.

Hopefully, the next iteration will project how many inches of rain it will take this weekend to top the spillway again.

They have models for run off. In my previous career we used tr55 analysis of watersheds, this included surface types, slopes and areas. You model for various storms once the model is built. We didn't have to deal with mountain snow packs which add another factor.

Edit: I think newer programs to model exist now. Some are here https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detailfull/nationa...

165 page PDF describes it. https://www.hydrocad.net/pdf/TR-55%20Manual.pdf

> Much less of the first inch of rain makes it to the reservoir vs. the 5th inch of rain.

Depends on whether the ground is already saturated.

I really enjoy the graphs and analysis produced by this project, but does it irk anyone else that the Y-axis does not start at 0 in all the graphs? There are some graphs further down the page that start and 0 and they seem to show the data so much better (Water is increasing, but not 50x or whatever).

Please tell me Betteridge's Law of Headlines does not apply here...

