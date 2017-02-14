reply
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bisSuBAvaQ
https://www.wcc.nrcs.usda.gov/snow/
Approximate watershed is seen in the map at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feather_River
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQYzN3sA76u/
The timespan we used in the SQL query calculates the inflow/precipitation ratio based on the last few weeks and we use that as an input into the estimate.
#1: the dam is managed in the winter about 1 million acre feet below the top, for flood control purposes. The spillway has been operating all winter long.
#2: The operator cannot decide to use the emergency spillway. Water just goes over it when it approaches the top of the dam.
#3: no water has gone over the dam. That would destroy it.
The result is a balancing act — drain as much water as possible as quickly as possible while trying to minimize further damage to the spillway. The main spillway was returned to action, but at reduced capacity compared to what it could normally do under the current conditions. After all, the spillway needs to last for the remainder of the rainy season.
The stated capacity of the main spillway is 250,000 cubic feet per second, once it became clear the emergency spillway was not holding up, they increased the main spillway to 100,000 cubic feet per second. So limiting damage to the main spillway is an ongoing concern.
Wikimedia has a nice picture of the area:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/d5/Oroville...
The emergency spillway is on the far left, it is lower than the rest of the dam. So if water is flowing over the main structure, it's anyway already failed.
> Even a small sustained overtopping flow can remove thousands of tons of overburden soil from the mass of the dam within hours.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oroville_Dam
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embankment_dam#Safety
Here's a great article on climate change's effects on our water infrastructure in light of the Oroville Dam's situation: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/14/opinion/what-californias-...
An example - the bulk of California's water storage is in the natural reservoir of mountain snowpack. The large volume of precipitation this year, much of it as high-altitude rain falling on snow, has caused an extraordinary amount of snowmelt in a short period of time. The natural reservoir of snowpack is rapidly released into our manmade resorvoirs and strains or exceeds their capacity. This cycle of alternating extremes, drought to wet, is expected to continue, and our water infrastructure's capabilities must be planned in light of that.
One piece that's missing from this analysis is upstream precipitation. You are sensing precip at Oroville itself, but water in the dam comes from everywhere upstream (3600 square miles according to [1]). As well as (potentially) snowmelt.
People doing forecasting of reservoir levels will be integrating distributed precipitation information, snowpack, and temperature, with a soil runoff and routing model to get predictions.
[1]: http://cdec.water.ca.gov/cgi-progs/profile?s=ORO&type=dam
http://cdec.water.ca.gov/guidance_plots/MFP_gp.html
As you see the forecast flow is only about one third of that experienced on Friday past.
https://water.weather.gov/ahps/forecasts.php
However, this seems a little off: "Based off of our estimate, for every inch of rainfall at the Oroville dam, 136,790.5 acre-feet will be added to the reservoir." The relationship probably isn't linear. Much less of the first inch of rain makes it to the reservoir vs. the 5th inch of rain.
Hopefully, the next iteration will project how many inches of rain it will take this weekend to top the spillway again.
Edit: I think newer programs to model exist now. Some are here
https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detailfull/nationa...
165 page PDF describes it.
https://www.hydrocad.net/pdf/TR-55%20Manual.pdf
Depends on whether the ground is already saturated.
reply