Ask HN: Next step after bootstrap land?

Yes? Awesome. Help me figure out the next step :)

Worked at a startup right after college. Awesome team. Stayed for 3 years: was the goto hard-tech person.

Joined another startup. Not so awesome team. Left again after 3 years of trying to build a team. The last 2-3 years, I've been doing contract work/bootstrapping my own startup.

But, now I find myself questioning whether my current situation makes sense.

I'm hesitant to interview for a vanilla software dev position. It feels like a step back and I'm not as quick on my feet with interview questions: the last few years have been more about business knowledge growth, rather than core tech skills. I could brush up interview problems, but that seems like such a ritualistic waste of time.

Is there a position, other than being a vanilla SDE, that's better suited to a bootstrapper?