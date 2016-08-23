Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ghostery is Acquired by Cliqz (ghostery.com)
53 points by Aoyagi 56 minutes ago





German Burda media is behind Cliqz. https://www.heise.de/newsticker/meldung/Burda-Tochter-Cliqz-...

Mozilla is behind cliqz too: https://blog.mozilla.org/press-uk/2016/08/23/mozilla-makes-s...

