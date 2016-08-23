Hacker News
Ghostery is Acquired by Cliqz
(
ghostery.com
)
49 points
by
Aoyagi
50 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
frik
4 minutes ago
German Burda media is behind Cliqz.
https://www.heise.de/newsticker/meldung/Burda-Tochter-Cliqz-...
reply
noquill
2 minutes ago
Mozilla is behind cliqz too:
https://blog.mozilla.org/press-uk/2016/08/23/mozilla-makes-s...
reply
