Every idea has multiple people who are considering it at around the same time. And rarely people act on it, because giving birth to new idea's can be like a 9 year gestation period. Not for the faint of heart.
Personally I know when I see someone who is also executing on an idea that I have had, I subscribe to them, just to keep up.
Mine:
I work in the eCommerce/re-seller business. In particular I sell products on Amazon. Specifically Amazon FBA.
As my business is scaling up it is becoming more difficult to keep track of what we scoured for product in the field and the costs associated with it. Tracking COGS and the sources to monitor and report would be great.
The software would need to be something mobile so I can put in the costs, source of product and expected profits. It would also need to be linked to Amazon.
Yes I would pay for this software.
Theirs:
I sell vinyl records on eBay, Amazon, Discogs, and Etsy.
I find it time-consuming to list products on each of these different sites.
Software that facilitated the listing and cross-listing of products would save me time and make me more money because I have far too much product on hand and not enough time to list it. Ideally the software could automatically pull info from one listing on one site and populate the other sites for me.
I would pay a monthly service fee for this.
Seems unlikely that could happen in the scenario you describe.
It could maybe be coincidental, since that's basically the default things you'd ask someone when trying to understand pain points and product ideas, but I do see your point since it seems like it's the same 4 questions.
I find it time-consuming to list products on each of these different sites.
He might have copied it, but you can't be sure.
No Nugget for me ever.
Right.
You see, most "free market" "private sector" types base their views on microeconomics, "let the market decide" what "the market clearing price" is, there will be no shortages, price gouging is a signal to competitors and new market entrants...
But they forget that microeconomic theory is entirely based on some assumptions and axioms, one of which is "perfect (and symmetric) information", buyers, sellers, competitors, and investors are assumed to all share the same information, no secrets.
When your target demographic is composed of people desperate for startup ideas, you should expect this to happen.
There is no shortage of ideas. Those who succeed at this game already have more ideas than they have ambition. Those who would use a service like yours are not likely to succeed.
