Just want to preface this by saying Nugget.one is an incredible product that essentially inspired Opps Daily.
I signed up for your product shortly before new years, trying to figure out what kind of venture I would launch in the New Year.
I'm always struggling to find good software ideas, so your service seemed great. But it stopped after about a week and there was a hefty price tag to keep getting these ideas.
I just wanted ideas, not the community, so I figured out how you were getting the ideas and started getting them for myself. A few days later it became clear that I should start Opps Daily because there is incredible potential to help solve problems.
Anyways, just writing in to say I find your service pretty inspiring although I'm not trying to build a community to launch Saas products, but more of community where people learn about problems others are having and connect with those people.
I've actually sent a few people your way when they mentioned my emails lacked the analysis they were looking for.
Anyways, Im sorry if you feel like I stole something from you, I'm always singing your praises when someone mentions the similarity.
I'd love for you to drop me a line if you ever want to compare notes! :)
Sure, I'll send you an email and let's hook up and have a chat I have some pointers about some issues with your vault idea.
I wish you had reached out in the first place.
Also, I'm really curious to know how are the ideas worded in such a similar way. Were you inspired by my HIT process?
No worries if yes, it will just help to clear things up.
Thanks,
Justin
2. The FBA problem has been solved by Inventory Lab.
3. Regardless of the tone of OP, publishing any user data is bad.
The word "Stole" implies something was taken, something was lost, something changed possession. Yet, the services are not identical, Nugget offers much more value for its customers, has an established trajectory and customer base. I don't see what has been "taken" from you, here.
Perhaps change it to:
“One of My Customers Created a Look-alike Business, and Here's Why That Is Awesome”
or
“One of My Customers Duplicated My Business, and Here's Why That Is Awesome”
“One of My Customers Copied My Business, and Here's Why That Is Awesome”
It's like getting mad that you like woodworking and publish your projects online and then someone else decides to take up woodworking and publish their projects online.
Your article is both resentful and positive...I'd edit it to be more positive about the validity of what you're doing and not publicly bash this individual for getting excited enough to do the same.
Any advice on how to technically change it but keep the HN submission live?
Seems unlikely that could happen in the scenario you describe.
It could maybe be coincidental, since that's basically the default things you'd ask someone when trying to understand pain points and product ideas, but I do see your point since it seems like it's the same 4 questions.
Mine:
I work in the eCommerce/re-seller business. In particular I sell products on Amazon. Specifically Amazon FBA.
As my business is scaling up it is becoming more difficult to keep track of what we scoured for product in the field and the costs associated with it. Tracking COGS and the sources to monitor and report would be great.
The software would need to be something mobile so I can put in the costs, source of product and expected profits. It would also need to be linked to Amazon.
Yes I would pay for this software.
Theirs:
I sell vinyl records on eBay, Amazon, Discogs, and Etsy.
I find it time-consuming to list products on each of these different sites.
Software that facilitated the listing and cross-listing of products would save me time and make me more money because I have far too much product on hand and not enough time to list it. Ideally the software could automatically pull info from one listing on one site and populate the other sites for me.
I would pay a monthly service fee for this.
Every idea has multiple people who are considering it at around the same time. And rarely people act on it, because giving birth to new idea's can be like a 9 year gestation period. Not for the faint of heart.
Personally I know when I see someone who is also executing on an idea that I have had, I subscribe to them, just to keep up.
I find it time-consuming to list products on each of these different sites.
He might have copied it, but you can't be sure.
No Nugget for me ever.
Right.
You see, most "free market" "private sector" types base their views on microeconomics, "let the market decide" what "the market clearing price" is, there will be no shortages, price gouging is a signal to competitors and new market entrants...
But they forget that microeconomic theory is entirely based on some assumptions and axioms, one of which is "perfect (and symmetric) information", buyers, sellers, competitors, and investors are assumed to all share the same information, no secrets.
When your target demographic is composed of people desperate for startup ideas, you should expect this to happen.
There is no shortage of ideas. Those who succeed at this game already have more ideas than they have ambition. Those who would use a service like yours are not likely to succeed.
