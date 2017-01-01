Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Could a £400bn plan to refreeze the Arctic before the ice melts really work? (theguardian.com)
8 points by thedoctor 1 hour ago | 3 comments





This sounds like that futurama episode where they drop a giant ice cube into the sea whenever it gets too hot.

https://www.outerplaces.com/science/item/13083-how-big-would...

Why are they so worried about the Arctic melting? Are they hiding something? http://www.theonion.com/article/melting-ice-caps-expose-hund...

Or perhaps drifting platforms that stay adrift at the edge and blow water onto the ice? That way it's even possible to measure the edges.. This way it would even help to stop pieces from breaking at the edge (and thus floating away to warmer climates.)

