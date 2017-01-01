Hacker News
Could a £400bn plan to refreeze the Arctic before the ice melts really work?
(
theguardian.com
)
8 points
by
thedoctor
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
nurettin
22 minutes ago
This sounds like that futurama episode where they drop a giant ice cube into the sea whenever it gets too hot.
https://www.outerplaces.com/science/item/13083-how-big-would...
reply
luhn
28 minutes ago
Why are they so worried about the Arctic melting? Are they hiding something?
http://www.theonion.com/article/melting-ice-caps-expose-hund...
reply
tiku
27 minutes ago
Or perhaps drifting platforms that stay adrift at the edge and blow water onto the ice? That way it's even possible to measure the edges.. This way it would even help to stop pieces from breaking at the edge (and thus floating away to warmer climates.)
reply
