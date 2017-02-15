Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Top Hat Raises $22M to Go After Pearson, McGraw-Hill (bloomberg.com)
16 points by axiom 19 minutes ago | 1 comment





As a developer in the Toronto area, I suspect I would be working for Top Hat if their recruiters were better. I've had two or three interactions with them and each time they completely dropped the ball.

Extra funding is great, but if they can't hire, they can't use it.

