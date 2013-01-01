Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
StrongSwan – IPsec VPN for Linux, Android, FreeBSD, Mac OS X, Windows (strongswan.org)
I've seen this implemented quite usefully in a corporate environment and for container-container communication; but attempting to set it up for my personal use was an absolute disaster. A bit over a week spent trying to make it work, and it never did.

OpenVPN worked just fine, but I could never make StrongSwan work at all. Which is a shame, I really wanted to have an easy-to-use VPN for my phone and so forth. Settled on OpenVPN, which worked well enough with the iOS clients.

With the 4000 LOC Wireguard https://www.wireguard.io/

what are the incentives to continue using IPsec or Strongswan?

Because IPSec is natively supported by many OSes out-of-box, while Wireguard doesn't seem to have even third-party packages for many systems?

Sure, but if you care about security you won't mind installing it.

You don't get to install software if you only control your end of the tunnel — because the other end is either a proprietary appliance (e.g. a Cisco router; an AWS Virtual Private Gateway) or someone else's computer (e.g. some other org you're peering an [semi-isolated] part of your network with for a shared project.)

Install what? I can install it on GNU/Linux machines. But there are no Android[1], Windows or macOS or iOS packages.

[1] Well, it's theoretically possible to build a custom kernel for some devices, and manage VPN from terminal, but I'm not sure many would enjoy it this way.

I don't think I can install Wireguard on my Cisco ASAs or Juniper SRXes..?

I don't see an iOS client.

Can you clarify the point about the LOC? I don't understand why that would matter.

Oh, and where is Wireguard supported out of the box like IPsec is?

https://twitter.com/lyon01_david/status/827918656562720769

So, less code automagically makes it better. Ok.

You work in an industry like healthcare where it's IPSEC or bust for any tunneling.

Because I need something that is natively supported on phones and can be set to 'always on' on managed iOS devices.

When I was looking to replace my OpenVPN server for a cloud based VPN one thing I wanted was to use the OS native VPN solution. Everything pointed me to L2TP/IPSec, I am wondering why I would choose IKEv2 over that.

First off, IKEv2 is IPSec. IPSec tunnels are either IKEv1 or IKEv2.

The advantages:

* It has a streamlined/faster key negotiation protocol. IKEv2 tunnels can be established in a fraction of the time it takes for IKEv1 negotiation, especially when negotiating multiple SAs.

* More robust integrity algorithms which can detect and re-establish a tunnel faster.

* It supports EAP, so in client/server mode (vs. tunnel mode) you can attach it to an AAA server to assign IP addresses and do user authentication, making L2TP and shared secrets unnecessary.

It's very good for mobile devices - it should fairly seamlessly reconnect when transitioning between networks/cell towers/etc

ikev2 is a key exchange protocol within IPSec (you may use pre-shared keys instead).

