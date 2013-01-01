OpenVPN worked just fine, but I could never make StrongSwan work at all. Which is a shame, I really wanted to have an easy-to-use VPN for my phone and so forth. Settled on OpenVPN, which worked well enough with the iOS clients.
reply
what are the incentives to continue using IPsec or Strongswan?
[1] Well, it's theoretically possible to build a custom kernel for some devices, and manage VPN from terminal, but I'm not sure many would enjoy it this way.
Oh, and where is Wireguard supported out of the box like IPsec is?
The advantages:
* It has a streamlined/faster key negotiation protocol. IKEv2 tunnels can be established in a fraction of the time it takes for IKEv1 negotiation, especially when negotiating multiple SAs.
* More robust integrity algorithms which can detect and re-establish a tunnel faster.
* It supports EAP, so in client/server mode (vs. tunnel mode) you can attach it to an AAA server to assign IP addresses and do user authentication, making L2TP and shared secrets unnecessary. (Note that IKEv2 in tunnel mode still must use either a shared secret or certificates for authentication.)
OpenVPN worked just fine, but I could never make StrongSwan work at all. Which is a shame, I really wanted to have an easy-to-use VPN for my phone and so forth. Settled on OpenVPN, which worked well enough with the iOS clients.
reply