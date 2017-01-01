Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Microsoft lets you crash drones and robots in its new real world simulator (theverge.com)
47 points by mnoeld 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





GitHub repo: https://github.com/Microsoft/AirSim

reply


I'm a member of this team. Please feel free to ask any questions!

reply


Is the benefit of making it a separate tool related to making better/more APIs or avoiding graphical shortcuts made in video games? Or other benefits?

I realize that Microsoft wouldn't have access to GTA5 source code, but Microsoft Studios could have other games, that have already made substantial work in terms of graphical representation and performance, thus saving time for more API work, if the platform could be reused.

reply


Are there plans for implementing weather simulation? Things that might force course adjustments or reduce visibility would be a useful addon to the simulation. I know one team when I was in school would have loved something like that when they were making a drone meant to scout forest fires and navigate through smoke.

reply


Can i build the project on a Mac? I only see instructions for Linux and Windows.

Super interested in all things flight (I'm a private pilot and software developer), so I'd just love to get my hands on this.

reply


When the readme says that the official builds for Linux will arrive in a few weeks, does that mean that it is not yet possible to compile from source also on Linux or is that already possible?

reply


Is this Microsoft's answer to OpenAI Universe?

reply


No, we are not OpenAI competitors! In fact, we had very much like to work with OpenAI and think about how do we integrate together to advance the research.

reply


No questions, just a big thanks for doing this, and even more thanks for releasing the source code. Also, thanks for doing it in UE4. This could be very useful to me where I work.

reply


are those 4 views on a single view in the video real time?

reply


Neat but this makes me sad because I remember Flight Simulator and how Microsoft killed it.

reply


Quite the contrary - it's alive and well! Just under a different company and/or name.

Flight Simulator X Steam Edition is available on the Stream store.[1] It's the FSX you remember, but upgraded a bit. It's published by Dovetail Games now, since Microsoft sold the "consumer grade" version of their Flight Simulator to them a few years back.

Prepar3d[2] is owned by Lockheed Martin (the defense contractor/aircraft manufacturer), and is what was called ESP when Microsoft owned it. ESP was Microsoft's "professional" Flight Simulator, with enhanced mechanics and military support (missiles, bombs, etc). It was meant to be used in real world simulators used by the military and FAA certified flight schools. However, ESP was sold to Lockheed Martin, and you can pickup a copy of the rebranded Prepar3d which takes FSX to a new level of realism.

I personally fly Prepar3d these days.

[1] http://store.steampowered.com/app/314160/

[2] http://www.prepar3d.com/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: