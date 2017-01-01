reply
I realize that Microsoft wouldn't have access to GTA5 source code, but Microsoft Studios could have other games, that have already made substantial work in terms of graphical representation and performance, thus saving time for more API work, if the platform could be reused.
Super interested in all things flight (I'm a private pilot and software developer), so I'd just love to get my hands on this.
Flight Simulator X Steam Edition is available on the Stream store.[1] It's the FSX you remember, but upgraded a bit. It's published by Dovetail Games now, since Microsoft sold the "consumer grade" version of their Flight Simulator to them a few years back.
Prepar3d[2] is owned by Lockheed Martin (the defense contractor/aircraft manufacturer), and is what was called ESP when Microsoft owned it. ESP was Microsoft's "professional" Flight Simulator, with enhanced mechanics and military support (missiles, bombs, etc). It was meant to be used in real world simulators used by the military and FAA certified flight schools. However, ESP was sold to Lockheed Martin, and you can pickup a copy of the rebranded Prepar3d which takes FSX to a new level of realism.
I personally fly Prepar3d these days.
[1] http://store.steampowered.com/app/314160/
[2] http://www.prepar3d.com/
