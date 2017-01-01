reply
https://www.globaleaks.org
https://freedom.press/people/garrett-robinson/
An excellent alternative to SecureDrop. At least so it seems...
From https://docs.securedrop.org/en/latest/source.html
Then, the various guides, like for sources, suggest submissions are TOR only...
The security it provides is marginal, but it's so simple that it's not the part of anyone's stack that's most likely to be compromised.
I think a significantly better version of this could be built. What makes doing that tricky is that you want to retain the almost hello-world simplicity of this app, because the big reason not to run something like this is the likelihood that the server itself will have flaws.
On the other hand, it's 2017, and you can also accept files over secure messengers.
Amusingly, people seem to think that these are bad things to say about an application like SecureDrop.
https://www.nytimes.com/tips
Trusting the server, developers, Flask (which is by no means a good choice for secure app, my word) etc... messengers is a better option for sure.
