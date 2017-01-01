Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SecureDrop – An open-source whistleblower submission system (securedrop.org)
66 points by spaceboy 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





RIP Aaron Swartz, who originally built this. He'd be 30 now.

reply


Also worth shouting out to Global Leaks, a similar sort of system with some interesting other features.

https://www.globaleaks.org

reply


For those who don't know Garrett Robinson (who heads SecureDrop's development), he's been extremely dedicated to user privacy issues and first amendment concerns. I may occasionally differ from his views, but I admire the passion he's poured into both his work at Mozilla and into SecureDrop.

https://freedom.press/people/garrett-robinson/

reply


Do not forget https://onionshare.org/

An excellent alternative to SecureDrop. At least so it seems...

reply


Is this based on Tor? Or are whistleblowers expected to use Tor on top of this?

reply


> Each Source Interface is only available as a Tor Hidden Service, which is a special type of website with an address ending in ”.onion” that is only accessible through Tor. Tor is an anonymizing network that makes it difficult for anybody observing the network to associate a user’s identity (e.g. their computer’s IP address) with their activity (e.g. uploading information to SecureDrop).

From https://docs.securedrop.org/en/latest/source.html

reply


They have an onion address at the bottom of the page.

Then, the various guides, like for sources, suggest submissions are TOR only...

reply


Whistleblowers are expected to use Tor to visit the specific secure drop address for the org in question.

reply


This is a trivial Flask file uploading application, with a "code name"-based feedback system, wrapping GnuPG's Python bindings, intended to be run on Tor.

The security it provides is marginal, but it's so simple that it's not the part of anyone's stack that's most likely to be compromised.

I think a significantly better version of this could be built. What makes doing that tricky is that you want to retain the almost hello-world simplicity of this app, because the big reason not to run something like this is the likelihood that the server itself will have flaws.

On the other hand, it's 2017, and you can also accept files over secure messengers.

Later

Amusingly, people seem to think that these are bad things to say about an application like SecureDrop.

reply


We currently offer SecureDrop as one of the ways folks are offered to send in tips to The New York Times.

https://www.nytimes.com/tips

    > I think a significantly better version of this could be built. What makes doing that tricky [...]
Would you mind describing, in a few broad strokes, what a better SecureDrop would look like? What are the main potential changes and improvements?

reply


Agreed on unnecessary complexity, but it's not a trivial app. Quick scrolling through sources and we see dozens of endpoints and each is potentially vulnerable.

Trusting the server, developers, Flask (which is by no means a good choice for secure app, my word) etc... messengers is a better option for sure.

reply


The endpoints don't do much, the app delegates most of its functionality to very well-known Python libraries, there's minimal backend, no account system... it's a pretty auditable piece of code. If you can't get a handle on the security of this thing, there's no web app you can get a handle on.

reply


SecureDrop isn't just an application, it also encompasses the infrastructure setup and opsec procedures required for the submission system to function securely.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: