Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
H.R.861 – To Terminate the Environmental Protection Agency (congress.gov)
33 points by uptown 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





What a stupid idea.

Anyone in favor of this should have to spend a few months in Dehli, Beijing, Chongqing, or even worse, a true industrial city or district in either country. The rivers and creeks are full of visible toxic waste, sewage and garbage, the air is so acrid that almost everyone wears masks, your eyes can burn from who-knows-what chemicals in the air, water is trucked in from hundreds of miles away from clean sources (and sometimes imported from different countries entirely). After a few days with enough time spent outside, you develop a minor sensation of having a cold, and when you blow your nose a bunch of black and brown soot comes out. But hey, you can pay slave labor wages to make cheap disposable crap for oversees consumer markets!

reply


Look I'm an Aussie living in Japan, but I know what the EPA is.

Someone please tell me this won't pass. I really hope not, and I hope this is a moon shot of a bill, as I know how much my original country and my new country follow the US.

reply


Honestly you never know these days, but it's not a bill from an influential rep, has few cosponsors, and so far has no important movement, so right now it's unlikely. I suspect that the republicans in congress understand that the correct way to get what they want is to have the president order the EPA to roll back tons of regulations, not to literally undo hundreds of thousands at once without review.

Something many people (even Americans) don't realize about the US system is that thousands of bills get introduced every session that have zero chance of passing. They're just to score political points with the home crowd.

reply


This is noise. My understanding is all kinds of crazy bills like this get introduced all the time by backbenchers, but they almost always never make it past the first few procedural steps.

The page states:

> Mr. Gaetz (for himself, Mr. Massie, Mr. Palazzo, and Mr. Loudermilk) introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on Energy and Commerce, and in addition to the Committees on Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Science, Space, and Technology, for a period to be subsequently determined by the Speaker, in each case for consideration of such provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the committee concerned

If it actually gets traction in a committee, then that's a reasonable time to talk about it seriously.

reply


Don't panic yet. There's all sorts of fun bills that get introduced, chances are slim for any one to make it into law

There's also this https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/899?...

reply


I could get potentially get behind this one:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/25/a...

"To promote freedom, fairness, and economic opportunity by repealing the income tax and other taxes, abolishing the Internal Revenue Service"

reply


It’s a shame you can’t sort the resolutions by number of Cosponsors, as that’d give a much better idea of which are viable.

I don’t have a solid number, but I get the impression a resolution is essentially dead out of the gate, if the number of Cosponsors is <50. It does seem to be an easy metric to get a rough idea of which bills have legs, and which are fluff.

reply


More of the backstory, including excerpts of the email that the bill sponsor sent to his peers:

Unfortunately, includes auto-play video, but: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/bill-to-abolish-epa_us_5...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: