Anyone in favor of this should have to spend a few months in Dehli, Beijing, Chongqing, or even worse, a true industrial city or district in either country. The rivers and creeks are full of visible toxic waste, sewage and garbage, the air is so acrid that almost everyone wears masks, your eyes can burn from who-knows-what chemicals in the air, water is trucked in from hundreds of miles away from clean sources (and sometimes imported from different countries entirely). After a few days with enough time spent outside, you develop a minor sensation of having a cold, and when you blow your nose a bunch of black and brown soot comes out. But hey, you can pay slave labor wages to make cheap disposable crap for oversees consumer markets!
reply
Someone please tell me this won't pass. I really hope not, and I hope this is a moon shot of a bill, as I know how much my original country and my new country follow the US.
Something many people (even Americans) don't realize about the US system is that thousands of bills get introduced every session that have zero chance of passing. They're just to score political points with the home crowd.
The page states:
> Mr. Gaetz (for himself, Mr. Massie, Mr. Palazzo, and Mr. Loudermilk) introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on Energy and Commerce, and in addition to the Committees on Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Science, Space, and Technology, for a period to be subsequently determined by the Speaker, in each case for consideration of such provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the committee concerned
If it actually gets traction in a committee, then that's a reasonable time to talk about it seriously.
There's also this https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/899?...
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/25/a...
"To promote freedom, fairness, and economic opportunity by repealing the income tax and other taxes, abolishing the Internal Revenue Service"
I don’t have a solid number, but I get the impression a resolution is essentially dead out of the gate, if the number of Cosponsors is <50. It does seem to be an easy metric to get a rough idea of which bills have legs, and which are fluff.
Unfortunately, includes auto-play video, but: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/bill-to-abolish-epa_us_5...
Anyone in favor of this should have to spend a few months in Dehli, Beijing, Chongqing, or even worse, a true industrial city or district in either country. The rivers and creeks are full of visible toxic waste, sewage and garbage, the air is so acrid that almost everyone wears masks, your eyes can burn from who-knows-what chemicals in the air, water is trucked in from hundreds of miles away from clean sources (and sometimes imported from different countries entirely). After a few days with enough time spent outside, you develop a minor sensation of having a cold, and when you blow your nose a bunch of black and brown soot comes out. But hey, you can pay slave labor wages to make cheap disposable crap for oversees consumer markets!
reply