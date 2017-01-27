Ask HN: Best conferences in Europe 2017?

Looking for interesting software engineering conferences in 2017 to hunt for tickets already, both with general theme and focused on specific technology stacks. Do you have some favorites?
http://conf.researchr.org/home/curryon-2017
reply
May 20-21 in Thessaloniki, Greece.
http://devitconf.org/
https://craft-conf.com/
ACCU - https://conference.accu.org/site/index.html
Meeting C++ - https://meetingcpp.com (9-11. Nov) not yet announced
ADC - https://adcpp.de/2017/
code::dive (not yet announced) https://codedive.pl/pl/index/
NDC Oslo - https://ndcoslo.com/
Audio Developer Conference:(not yet announced) https://www.juce.com/adc-2016
emBO++ (embedded C++)- https://www.embo.io/
Very broad - spoke at last year's on leadership and organisation, attended sessions on Elm, Frege, privacy, DDD (and API design), big data, microservices, ...
- dotSwift (Jan 27, 2017)
- dotSecurity (Apr 21, 2017)
- dotScale (Apr 24, 2017)
- dotAI (Apr 25, 2017)
- dotGo (Nov 6, 2017)
- dotCSS (Nov 30, 2017)
- dotJS (Dec 1, 2017)
(EDIT: formatting)
https://appbuilders.ch
Swift focused, with different concept from regular conference:
http://theswiftalps.com
http://swiftaveiro.xyz
Crunch 2017 October, Budapest, Hungary http://crunchconf.com/
No focus on specific languages, just on making good software. And it's all in English.
You can find videos of the talks of last year here : http://videos.ncrafts.io/
-------------
Zurich 23rd February, 2017
CERN 25rd February, 2017
Bristol 2nd March, 2017
Bucharest 10th March, 2017 (* I am speaking about BigQuery here)
Vienna 16th & 17th March, 2017
Dakar April, 2017
Ticino 6th May, 2017
Athens 18th – 20th May, 2017
Singapore 2nd June, 2017
Luxembourg 22nd June, 2017
Belgrade 19th – 20th October, 2017
Thessaloniki October, 2017
Algiers TBC
Dubai TBC
Edit: added date
It's not only Europe but you're able to make a quick selection here. Mainly about Front-end and UX. Have a look.
http://conf.researchr.org/home/curryon-2017
reply