Ask HN: Best conferences in Europe 2017?
Best conferences in Europe in 2017?

Looking for interesting software engineering conferences in 2017 to hunt for tickets already, both with general theme and focused on specific technology stacks. Do you have some favorites?






Curry On 2017 - Sun 18 - Fri 23 June 2017 Barcelona, Spain co-located with PLDI'17 and ECOOP'17

http://conf.researchr.org/home/curryon-2017

CRAFT Software Craftmanship April 25-28, 2017 Budapest

https://craft-conf.com/

DEVit Conference - 360° Web dev conf (Frontend, Backend, DevOps or Mobile)

May 20-21 in Thessaloniki, Greece.

http://devitconf.org/

For C++ these exist:

ACCU - https://conference.accu.org/site/index.html

Meeting C++ - https://meetingcpp.com (9-11. Nov) not yet announced

ADC - https://adcpp.de/2017/

code::dive (not yet announced) https://codedive.pl/pl/index/

NDC Oslo - https://ndcoslo.com/

Audio Developer Conference:(not yet announced) https://www.juce.com/adc-2016

emBO++ (embedded C++)- https://www.embo.io/

Øredev, Malmö, November. http://www.oredev.org

Very broad - spoke at last year's on leadership and organisation, attended sessions on Elm, Frege, privacy, DDD (and API design), big data, microservices, ...

dotConferences has a great series throughout the year in Paris, France — https://www.dotconferences.com/

- dotSwift (Jan 27, 2017)

- dotSecurity (Apr 21, 2017)

- dotScale (Apr 24, 2017)

- dotAI (Apr 25, 2017)

- dotGo (Nov 6, 2017)

- dotCSS (Nov 30, 2017)

- dotJS (Dec 1, 2017)

Mobile (iOS and Android) focused, App Builders Switzerland:

https://appbuilders.ch

Swift focused, with different concept from regular conference:

http://theswiftalps.com http://swiftaveiro.xyz

I T.A.K.E. Unconference - MAY 11-12 BUCHAREST, RO http://itakeunconf.com/

Crunch 2017 October, Budapest, Hungary http://crunchconf.com/

http://www.ncrafts.io/, 2 days in May in Paris.

No focus on specific languages, just on making good software. And it's all in English.

You can find videos of the talks of last year here : http://videos.ncrafts.io/

Voxxed Locations 2017 https://voxxeddays.com/

Zurich 23rd February, 2017

CERN 25rd February, 2017

Bristol 2nd March, 2017

Bucharest 10th March, 2017 (* I am speaking about BigQuery here)

Vienna 16th & 17th March, 2017

Dakar April, 2017

Ticino 6th May, 2017

Athens 18th – 20th May, 2017

Singapore 2nd June, 2017

Luxembourg 22nd June, 2017

Belgrade 19th – 20th October, 2017

Thessaloniki October, 2017

Algiers TBC

Dubai TBC

Full Stack Fest in Barcelona is great. http://www.fullstackfest.com

GOTO always seem to have great talks: https://blog.gotocon.com/conferences/ https://www.youtube.com/user/GotoConferences

Devoxx Belgium is a great conf, really good value for the price as well.

FOSDEM. CCC.

Somebody gave me a ticket for ScalaDays 2016 Berlin, and it was awesome. Would go again this year (Copenhagen, May 30th - June 2nd, 2017) if it weren't that expensive.

It may be a bit specialised, but VLDB is in Munich this August.

https://www.smashingmagazine.com/web-tech-front-end-ux-confe...

It's not only Europe but you're able to make a quick selection here. Mainly about Front-end and UX. Have a look.

IETF 99

