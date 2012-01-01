Oh, and callbacks definitely exist in other languages, like C.
What's the deal with this trend of setting up a whole website for a (basic) blog post?
A lot of beginner guides to various programming languages make this mistake of associating a certain property with a language as if it's inherent. In this case, async code - while sold as a main feature of the NodeJS platform - is in no way exclusive to, or even an inherent part of, Javascript/ES the language.
This may seem a nitpick, but I think it's an incredibly important distinction for beginners (or at least, I think it's incredibly important not to mislead beginners into believing in this limitation early on).
Another common example was, up until recently, that Javascript "wasn't powerful enough" to do filesystem access, hardware operations, etc. A simple side-effect of the environment the language was most commonly executing in (the browser) was turned into an inherent limitation of the language in order to "simplify things for beginners".
While bombarding beginners with a lot of info at the start is a bad idea, these kind of misconceptions can be very damaging. They leads to a very narrow idea of what's possible with (any) languages in general, and uninformed decisions on what to learn as a result.
For the most part - yes. And not because they want it but because there is no other way. You usually need to do something before you do that next thing anyway.
Also there are now many more libraries that use native ES6 promises.
Before:
function getPhoto(callback) {
someCustomHttpGet("/favorite_photo_id", function(err, data) {
if (err) {
return callback(err)
}
try {
var dataJson = JSON.parse(data)
someCustomHttpGet(dataJson.url, function(err, data) {
if (err) {
return callback(err)
}
callback(undefined, processData(data))
})
}catch(e) {
callback(e)
}
})
}
async function getPhoto() {
const data = await fetch("/favorite_photo_id")
const dataJson = await data.json()
const photoData = await fetch(dataJson.url)
return processData(photoData)
}
Simply put: A promise resolves to a single value asynchronously, an observable resolves to (or emits) multiple values asynchronously (over time).
Taken from here:
http://stackoverflow.com/questions/36064303/what-are-the-dif...
"The purpose of async/await functions are to simplify the behavior of using promises synchronously and to perform some behavior on a group of Promises. Just like Promises are similar to structured callbacks, async/await is similar to combining generators and promises."
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Refe...
Why not just write an article on medium?
