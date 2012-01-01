Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Callback Hell (callbackhell.com)
Lot of blabbling for a simple concept: do not abuse nesting. It's the case with control statements, it's still the case with functions, and even more with async functions.

Oh, and callbacks definitely exist in other languages, like C.

What's the deal with this trend of setting up a whole website for a (basic) blog post?

SEO.

> In other languages like C, Ruby or Python there is the expectation that whatever happens on line 1 will finish before the code on line 2 starts running and so on down the file. As you will learn, JavaScript is different.

A lot of beginner guides to various programming languages make this mistake of associating a certain property with a language as if it's inherent. In this case, async code - while sold as a main feature of the NodeJS platform - is in no way exclusive to, or even an inherent part of, Javascript/ES the language.

This may seem a nitpick, but I think it's an incredibly important distinction for beginners (or at least, I think it's incredibly important not to mislead beginners into believing in this limitation early on).

Another common example was, up until recently, that Javascript "wasn't powerful enough" to do filesystem access, hardware operations, etc. A simple side-effect of the environment the language was most commonly executing in (the browser) was turned into an inherent limitation of the language in order to "simplify things for beginners".

While bombarding beginners with a lot of info at the start is a bad idea, these kind of misconceptions can be very damaging. They leads to a very narrow idea of what's possible with (any) languages in general, and uninformed decisions on what to learn as a result.

This problem has been addressed (in terms of proper coding style at least) long time ago with async.js:

http://caolan.github.io/async/

https://github.com/caolan/async

As a curious and perhaps naive aside, I've been wondering why the programmer should need to care about asynchronous execution of code at all. Can't it all be abstracted under a procedural layer and let the OS worry about not blocking anything? The advent of promises, async.js, and other paradigms tell me that people still kind of want to write code that does one thing after another, then another, then another.

That's how it's done in Go. You write plain, "blocking" code, and if it blocks, the Go runtime will just schedule another goroutine (green thread). In Go there's no need for callbacks or littering your code with `await` keywords to write concurrent software.

Openresty does this quite nicely with Lua: you just write your code as normal and it handles the rest in the background. http://leafo.net/posts/itchio-and-coroutines.html

>people still kind of want to write code that does one thing after another, then another, then another.

For the most part - yes. And not because they want it but because there is no other way. You usually need to do something before you do that next thing anyway.

They are called threads. Have fun with that :)

Last updated in 2012. A lot has changed since.

This is mentioned in the last section of the article: "What about promises/generators/ES6 etc?"

There was a lot less support for them in the ecosystem back then, so you had to make certain trade-offs that you no longer need to make today.

Could you elaborate? Coming from Lua I always found the nesting of anonymous functions messy and wondered why they weren't done as in the article.

You can now use async/await directly in node (no transpiler necessary), and both Babel and TypeScript can compile them for browser use.

Also there are now many more libraries that use native ES6 promises.

Before:

    function getPhoto(callback) {
        someCustomHttpGet("/favorite_photo_id", function(err, data) {
            if (err) {
                return callback(err)
            }
            try {
                var dataJson = JSON.parse(data)
                someCustomHttpGet(dataJson.url, function(err, data) {
                    if (err) {
                        return callback(err)
                    }
                    callback(undefined, processData(data))
                })
            }catch(e) {
                callback(e)
            }
        })
    }
After:

    async function getPhoto() {
        const data = await fetch("/favorite_photo_id")
        const dataJson = await data.json()
        const photoData = await fetch(dataJson.url)
        return processData(photoData)
    }
The example may be a bit contrived, but you get the idea.

Promises and, more recently, Observables.

Simply put: A promise resolves to a single value asynchronously, an observable resolves to (or emits) multiple values asynchronously (over time).

Taken from here: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/36064303/what-are-the-dif...

Oh I also forgot async/await

"The purpose of async/await functions are to simplify the behavior of using promises synchronously and to perform some behavior on a group of Promises. Just like Promises are similar to structured callbacks, async/await is similar to combining generators and promises." https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Refe...

Promises and async/await. This page is so outdated it shouldn't exist.

He addressed more modern solutions at the bottom. I think, he is trying to evangelize "you should write readable code, no matter of the limitations of the language."

TBH it shouldn't be on the front page of HN.

The page does mention those.

Not sure this problem goes away by giving names to anonymous functions, which seems to be his suggestion

reply


Nop, but it can be a bit better by using predefined functions rather than inline ones.

A website? Really?

Why not just write an article on medium?

This website was created before Medium even existed.

