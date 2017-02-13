Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bootstraped LaTeX editor ShareLaTeX hits 1M users (sharelatex.com)
21 points by beck5 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I used MiKTeX LaTeX for my thesis, so I had to learn - as many other PhD candidates - some of the troubles with this typesetting system the hard way.

I had a quick look at ShareLateX in order to help my sister with her latex experience. While I can not say anything about larger documents, the ease of DVI previewing in the browser, etc, it for sure gave me the opportunity to debug some of her code in small pieces, test out LaTeX example code, and share the results with my sister.

Nice project - best of luck and keep up the good work!

Edit: for typos

reply


Why on earth is the users graph tilted, unless of course the number of users suddenly hit zero on the first of January.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: