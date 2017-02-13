I had a quick look at ShareLateX in order to help my sister with her latex experience. While I can not say anything about larger documents, the ease of DVI previewing in the browser, etc, it for sure gave me the opportunity to debug some of her code in small pieces, test out LaTeX example code, and share the results with my sister.
Nice project - best of luck and keep up the good work!
Edit: for typos
