22 Years of Delphi and It Still Rocks (marcocantu.com)
68 points by vs2 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 57 comments | favorite





Delphi is still unrivaled when it comes to rapid GUI prototyping in combination with easy deployment. It's much easier than QT/GTK and you usually get a standalone .exe with no external dependencies.

I really want to cry when I see the current alternatives... Node/Electron with dozens of MB of runtime and all that Javascript stuff? What went wrong that we end up with this?

The strong point of Electron is easy _cross-platform_ application development and packaging (spits out .exe, .app and Linux binary), with no further dependencies. Ever tried packaging a QT application for Mac, Windows and Linux? I can tell you it's a painful experience, one I don't want to repeat.

Also HTML+CSS allows for extremely versatile styling and fine-grained control of appearance.

I miss VB6 and VB.net desktop apps as well. still my go to platform for personal apps, so easy to write. Not really sure why for internal company apps people are moving to webapp.

We use web apps at my company because almost all developers know how to make them, not all computers are windows PCs, and you don't need to install anything of download anything for someone to use them.

If you're talking about electron apps, that's a whole other ballgame. We don't build electron apps for internal stuff afaik.

And compile times were pretty fast too

The documentation and help pages that came with Delphi were absolutely the best documentation I ever had. Every topic came with examples that you could copy and reuse. Not just snippets but fully functional blocks of code. It was brilliant.

That was pretty much how I learnt programming

You've reminded me of the reason I loved Delphi's help. I think what I found most helpful (and most unusual for the "state of the art") was that most help pages had "see also" links. This allowed me to look up something similar to what I needed and just follow the links to what I really wanted.

I was able to use the Help pages as (almost?) my sole reference for the API. Something that just wasn't happening with Delphi's big competitor, VB.

The Stack Overflow Driven Development (SODD) model.

I attended a Clipper user group in Atlanta in the mid 1990's, with my dad. He was into Clipper, was trying to get me interested. The Clipper folks were also into Turbo Pascal. A Borland rep was there to give out swag and talk up the imminent release of Borland Delphi. The Clipper crowd was divided--some excited, some not so much. The older guys, like my dad, had come up programming with punched cards and tape drives. For them, a PC with Clipper and Turbo Pascal was plenty advanced enough for small business apps. Dad never did go for Delphi. 20+ years later, I'm doing a quick study of Object Pascal to prep for working on a legacy application at my work, in Delphi.

A shocking aspect of Delphi 1 was the gargantuan executables it insisted on producing. There was much forum posting and gnashing of teeth.

Hello World ran to about 100 kB.

Funny thing is, I am just getting into Go, and you know what?

My first Hello World in Ada was 2.3 MB, but I'm sure it was the most safe and reliable Hello World in existence.

Hello World in Electron will probably be around 20mb+.

There's just no way to develop a GUI application (especially a cross-platform one) without shipping something large.

You can use Electron (and basically bundle Chrome), or JavaFX (and bundle a Java runtime), and they're about the same size. But even if you ship all of the Qt dynamic libs, or all of the GTK dependencies, or even wxWidgets... it's still a far cry from "light".

It just takes tens of megs to make a window appear.

> There's just no way to develop a GUI application (especially a cross-platform one) without shipping something large

If you compiled a Delphi program without using the UI stuff the resulting .exe files were usually only a few dozen kb in size. People used this fact in combination with using raw Win32 API in order to create very small sized UI apps with no external dependencies.

There were tons of tutorials on how to use Win32 API in combination with Delphi.

I remember when we developed "remote administration tools" (trojans) we used Delphi but we made it as console application. The executables ended up on 15 kb for a full-featured RAT.

> Funny thing is, I am just getting into Go, and you know what?

Hello World is 1.5MB?

VB was worse if you included all the required DLLs.

> Funny thing is, I am just getting into Go, and you know what?

    package main

    func main(){print("Hello");}
is 951kB on my computer.

But you need to remember that Go bundles a whole runtime with your executable, something C doesn't do.

Delphi is still popular in the south of Brazil. It's dying, but slowly.

There's a lot a legacy application written in Delphi here. Some old programmers, that only know to program in Delphi, may even build new apps with it.

It may not be that modern today, but there's the "pay the bills" mindset.

I think Delphi will die, but only because it costs a fortune today. If it had a resonable price, many people would continue to use it indeterminately.

> I think Delphi will die, but only because it costs a fortune today.

I agree with your diagnosis. The problem is that Embarcadero doesn't understand that, and when it does (or when someone else buys Delphi), it may well be much too late to revive it. They could really position various versions of the product in a different way, making the lower tier more affordable.

I think they do understand that, they just see their opportunity elsewhere. The reason is the only price that would satisfy the complainers is free, which isn't going to be very profitable.

There is a community of locked in customers who are wiling to pay to keep their projects going, it makes sense for Embarcadero to milk them.

>I think Delphi will die, but only because it costs a fortune today. If it had a resonable price, many people would continue to use it indeterminately.

http://www.lazarus-ide.org/

You're right. The IDE has grown outdated, we just need the old Delphi (no .NET stuff) with an updated IDE.

Funny enough, I can produce Delphi executables that run perfectly on Linux and Mac using Wine. That means executables that run on anything from Windows 95 to any modern desktop operating systems available today.

Why the heck did they decided to kill such a good platform.

I've moved to Java back in 2010. From my perspective was the best next thing (platform agnostic, rock-solid) but still miss my Delphi IDE to create good looking UI apps with ease.

Verity Stob has chronicled the tribulations of Delphi enthusiasts in a series of commentaries:

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2006/03/07/borland_ditches_del... ... https://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/05/20/verity_sons_of_khan...

I was a Delphi Developer when I started developing software professionally. I loved programming in it. I jumped ship when Anders Hejlsberg, the Chief Architect of Delphi moved to Microsoft to be a lead architect of C#.NET. I used Delphi 6 and 7. When it was time to move to Delphi 8, Borland decided to target .NET.

The choice was between learning Delphi 8 for .NET or learn Visual Studio .NET. I chose MS.NET because MS is the custodian of the .NET Framework. They are the ones on the driving seat, not Borland.

Looking back, I don't regret the move because Delphi is dying. Posts requiring Delphi are nowhere to be seen on job sites in South Africa.

Same except after D7 I veered into web development with Coldfusion (I know how to pick a winner!) and then PHP. Ruby & Python much later. I didn't realize how good I had it with Delphi's IDE and interactive debugger.

Back then there was no internet and I knew no programmers. I remember seeing the yellow borland boxes at PC World and not really understanding what borland were. Afterwards I bought my first copy of vb secondhand (lots of manuals came with it), from someone who was getting into Delphi instead.

One of the first environments I ever programmed was Delphi. Had lots of fun with it, and it had a special place in my heart...

Fast forward 20 years, and I'm a hardware developer using Altium a lot. As some here may be aware, Altium is a multi-gigabit piece of CAD/EDA behemoth written - and still maintained - in Delphi. 3D, DirectX, everything in Delphi.

Just yesterday and today I had easily reproducible BSODs by using a very basic feature (routing nets). Memory leaks galore - most people I know have the habit of shutting Altium down now and then just to avoid a crash. Success is low - it crashes a lot, I'm getting tired of unhandled exceptions windows.

And this way, I realize even great development tools age badly. Of course this is not all Delphi's fault, but it shows how tech is a Red Queen's race: you must run faster and faster to keep in the same place.

I don't think that really says anything about Delphi and everything about the massive complexity of large software.

I get regular crashes with a bunch of stuff (everything from Thunar (don't think that shows C has aged badly), Chrome (C++) and Intellij (Java).

The best environment I've used to build software.

My first gig was writing telecoms software using Delphi 3. Good times! Then Inprise bought Borland and shipped a buggy version of Delphi 4 which was a pain. Like many others I jumped ship when I heard what Anders was doing with C#. I don't regret the move but I thought Delphi was great.

Sometimes I kind of miss Delphi 7. The way it makes it easy to create apps made programming so fun.

Such a shame it went downhill after the .NET stuff.

Oh yes, I absolutely loved the tinkering with Delphi and Kylix before I was a professional programmer. I remember Borland distributed Delphi6 for free for personal use and I had a lot of fun with it.

In the end I landed a job as a web developer, worked in PSPad and left Delphi forgotten until the day — a decade or so later after I used Delphi the last time — I opened Eclipse the first time in my life. Never hated a tool, my profession and the IT industry more than at that moment… Why take the compilation so much time? Why are the fonts so ugly? Why does this tool needs more time at startup than the good old Delphi 6 on my 800 Mhz PC ten years ago? And why nobody seems to care about it?

Yep. I don't use Eclipse for these same reasons. It really seems someone hates IDE and we arrived on hell for paying back something we did in a past life.

I switched to Netbeans. Slightly better: bigger icons, better looking UI. I like the key combinations there. Still nowhere good compared to Delphi IDE with useful code snippets built-in and easy-to-use creation of UI apps.

My first job out of college was as a tech support intern for Delphi, first answering pre-sales and installation calls, and eventually moving up to answering paid support calls. From there, I joined a consulting company and wrote and maintained LOB applications written in Delphi. Good times. Jumped ship to .NET in 2003.

I am bit older than average so I used Delphi in its golden days. Even today few of the old customers need old apps maintained so I keep Delphi 7 ready.

It _is_ great IDE/language.

When it comes to quickly developing native line of business applications (the niche between excel spreadsheets and commercial off the shelf) I've still not seen anything that can beat Delphi, the .Net stuff has gotten very good.

After the death of Python, Oracle and Delphi go really well together... give it a shot if you want to see the future.

Edit: this is a historical reference... search for "Oracle Delphi Python"

Missing /s tag? Im not sure if the comment is serious.

I think the comment is referring to Pythia, aka "the Oracle of Delphi", who could supposedly see the future:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pythia

Ah I see. Its strange to see the word oracle here used in a positive way.

Was wondering... is there any modern all-in-one RAD-tool nowadays? And if not... why?

Has there ever stopped being a need for this?

Would Qt count in this? I've made some applications with Qt Creator, aside from not knowing much C++ they were built almost like I would expect in C# , Delphi and VB6. I think C# is the successor to Delphi today, and if Microsoft makes WinForms somehow cross platform and an official part of C# it would get very interesting. The guy in charge of C# at Microsoft made Turbo Pascal and worked on Delphi back in the day as well.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anders_Hejlsberg

It's called Delphi XE (currently 10.2)

Does Visual Studio count?

I remember a tool called "Dirty Little Helper" (if I am not mistaken), which had all the Delphi answers, I would ask SO nowadays (eg. how to make a windows tray icon?) But it was an offline application.

It rocks to the point of server unavailability.

http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:http://...

Cache also appears dead.

archive.is has a cached copy from about an hour ago: http://archive.is/a4LOH

> I'll start blogging on the Delphi language coming back to Linux tomorrow!

To taste the cross-platform IDE for Rapid Application Development today:

http://www.lazarus-ide.org/

http://www.lazarus-ide.org/index.php?page=whyuse

"Why use Lazarus?

No dependencies!

With Lazarus you can create programs which do not require any platform dependencies [1]. The result of it is the user of your program does not need to install any further packages, libraries or frameworks to run your software.

[1] Linux/BSD applications may depend on GTK2 or alternatively QT. Some add-on packages may also add dependencies of their own

Can be used in commercial projects

Some IDEs restrict their license to only non-commercial development. Lazarus is GPL/LGPL [2][3] which permits using it in building commercial projects.

[2] LGPL with additional permission to link libraries into your binaries. [3] Some additional packages come with various licenses such as GPL, MPL, ... "

I wish some company started promoting Lazarus. It's a great product and has a wonderful community, but the whole project somehow lacks enough traction to make it a serious alternative to more mainstream tools. I bet the moment a big player backs it up the attitude of developers will change. You can really produce prototypes of native apps rapidly.

"Fastest compiler -- 85,000 lines per minute"

What do you get 22 years later on an Intel i7?

reply


On an AWS t2.medium instance, I get 2.5 seconds to compile and link 113,000 lines of code.

ah, Delphi...

Delphi is dead. Nothing to see here. Move along.

