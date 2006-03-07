I really want to cry when I see the current alternatives... Node/Electron with dozens of MB of runtime and all that Javascript stuff? What went wrong that we end up with this?
Also HTML+CSS allows for extremely versatile styling and fine-grained control of appearance.
If you're talking about electron apps, that's a whole other ballgame. We don't build electron apps for internal stuff afaik.
I was able to use the Help pages as (almost?) my sole reference for the API. Something that just wasn't happening with Delphi's big competitor, VB.
Hello World ran to about 100 kB.
Funny thing is, I am just getting into Go, and you know what?
You can use Electron (and basically bundle Chrome), or JavaFX (and bundle a Java runtime), and they're about the same size. But even if you ship all of the Qt dynamic libs, or all of the GTK dependencies, or even wxWidgets... it's still a far cry from "light".
It just takes tens of megs to make a window appear.
If you compiled a Delphi program without using the UI stuff the resulting .exe files were usually only a few dozen kb in size. People used this fact in combination with using raw Win32 API in order to create very small sized UI apps with no external dependencies.
There were tons of tutorials on how to use Win32 API in combination with Delphi.
Hello World is 1.5MB?
package main
func main(){print("Hello");}
But you need to remember that Go bundles a whole runtime with your executable, something C doesn't do.
There's a lot a legacy application written in Delphi here. Some old programmers, that only know to program in Delphi, may even build new apps with it.
It may not be that modern today, but there's the "pay the bills" mindset.
I think Delphi will die, but only because it costs a fortune today. If it had a resonable price, many people would continue to use it indeterminately.
I agree with your diagnosis. The problem is that Embarcadero doesn't understand that, and when it does (or when someone else buys Delphi), it may well be much too late to revive it.
They could really position various versions of the product in a different way, making the lower tier more affordable.
There is a community of locked in customers who are wiling to pay to keep their projects going, it makes sense for Embarcadero to milk them.
http://www.lazarus-ide.org/
Funny enough, I can produce Delphi executables that run perfectly on Linux and Mac using Wine. That means executables that run on anything from Windows 95 to any modern desktop operating systems available today.
Why the heck did they decided to kill such a good platform.
I've moved to Java back in 2010. From my perspective was the best next thing (platform agnostic, rock-solid) but still miss my Delphi IDE to create good looking UI apps with ease.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2006/03/07/borland_ditches_del...
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/05/20/verity_sons_of_khan...
The choice was between learning Delphi 8 for .NET or learn Visual Studio .NET. I chose MS.NET because MS is the custodian of the .NET Framework. They are the ones on the driving seat, not Borland.
Looking back, I don't regret the move because Delphi is dying. Posts requiring Delphi are nowhere to be seen on job sites in South Africa.
Fast forward 20 years, and I'm a hardware developer using Altium a lot. As some here may be aware, Altium is a multi-gigabit piece of CAD/EDA behemoth written - and still maintained - in Delphi. 3D, DirectX, everything in Delphi.
Just yesterday and today I had easily reproducible BSODs by using a very basic feature (routing nets). Memory leaks galore - most people I know have the habit of shutting Altium down now and then just to avoid a crash. Success is low - it crashes a lot, I'm getting tired of unhandled exceptions windows.
And this way, I realize even great development tools age badly. Of course this is not all Delphi's fault, but it shows how tech is a Red Queen's race: you must run faster and faster to keep in the same place.
I get regular crashes with a bunch of stuff (everything from Thunar (don't think that shows C has aged badly), Chrome (C++) and Intellij (Java).
Such a shame it went downhill after the .NET stuff.
In the end I landed a job as a web developer, worked in PSPad and left Delphi forgotten until the day — a decade or so later after I used Delphi the last time — I opened Eclipse the first time in my life.
Never hated a tool, my profession and the IT industry more than at that moment… Why take the compilation so much time? Why are the fonts so ugly? Why does this tool needs more time at startup than the good old Delphi 6 on my 800 Mhz PC ten years ago? And why nobody seems to care about it?
I switched to Netbeans. Slightly better: bigger icons, better looking UI. I like the key combinations there. Still nowhere good compared to Delphi IDE with useful code snippets built-in and easy-to-use creation of UI apps.
It _is_ great IDE/language.
Edit: this is a historical reference... search for "Oracle Delphi Python"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pythia
Has there ever stopped being a need for this?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anders_Hejlsberg
To taste the cross-platform IDE for Rapid Application Development today:
http://www.lazarus-ide.org/
http://www.lazarus-ide.org/index.php?page=whyuse
"Why use Lazarus?
No dependencies!
With Lazarus you can create programs which do not require any platform dependencies [1]. The result of it is the user of your program does not need to install any further packages, libraries or frameworks to run your software.
[1] Linux/BSD applications may depend on GTK2 or alternatively QT. Some add-on packages may also add dependencies of their own
Can be used in commercial projects
Some IDEs restrict their license to only non-commercial development. Lazarus is GPL/LGPL [2][3] which permits using it in building commercial projects.
[2] LGPL with additional permission to link libraries into your binaries.
[3] Some additional packages come with various licenses such as GPL, MPL, ...
"
What do you get 22 years later on an Intel i7?
