So is it or isn't it?
A few quotes from ESR from here http://esr.ibiblio.org/?p=6881Interesting
> tossing out as many superannuated features as I could
> full of port shims for big-iron Unixes from the Late Cretaceous
> I do have an an advantage because I’m very bright and can hold more complex state in my head than most people [speaks to attitude :)]
> This differs dramatically from the traditional Unix policy of leaving all porting shims back to the year zero in place because you never know when somebody might want to build your code on some remnant dinosaur workstation or minicomputer from the 1980s.
> Yet another important thing to do on an expedition like this is to get permission – or give yourself permission, or fscking take permission – to remove obsolete features in order to reduce code volume, complexity, and attack surface.
> Then ntpdc was deprecated, but not removed – the NTP Classic team had developed a culture of never breaking backward compatibility with anything.
> I shot ntpdc through the head
I don't know the facts in the case at all, but I can imagine if you were the existing maintainer, you'd find this language and attitude incredibly difficult to take. And after all if you're not being paid to work on it, why should you swallow your pride?
I don't even want to analyze most of his views, but at least there's one opinion text that he wrote in 2004 that I really liked:
http://www.catb.org/~esr/writings/cups-horror.html
Several years ago, the project's inadequate funding became known in the media
and Stenn received partial funding from the Linux Foundation's Core
Infrastructure Initiative, which was started after the discovery of how the
minimal resources of the OpenSSL project left systems vulnerable to the
Heartbleed vulnerability.
The work done in NTPsec echos this in what seems to be a repeat of OpenSSL/ LibreSSL with NTP/ NTPsec.
Yes forking is the "easy way out" in circumstances and it's a shame to see efforts split in such projects but in reality it's often what's needed to get things moving in the right direction.
Stenn said in a phone interview, "Then all of a sudden I heard they have this great plan to rescue NTP. I wasn't happy with their attitude and approach, because there's a difference between rescuing and offering assistance. [Their plan was] to rescue something, quote unquote, fix it up, and turn it over to a maintenance team."
Most of them, she said, "are older than my father.... [and] are not always up to date on the latest techniques and security issues." Many are burning out from trying to maintain critical code while working full time jobs, and Sons suggested that they "should be retired.
Wow. Keep away from the ICEI I suppose.
https://chrony.tuxfamily.org/comparison.html
Whoever comes to some big project sees only the small part of it that he immediately understands, and it appears to him as he can do it "much simpler." Yes he can, if he just does that small part. The problem is, the big projects actually do more. If you don't need the big project, you can use the small simple project too. Everybody has fun making something small. Maintaining something big -- that's the hard part, and we see from the article we comment to, it's again what the "saviors" want to avoid:
"[Their plan was] to rescue something, quote unquote, fix it up, and turn it over to a maintenance team."
