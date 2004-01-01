Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A rift in the NTP world (lwn.net)
34 points by Tomte 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





I see the strapline of NTPsec on Github is: "ntpsec/ntpsec: The NTP reference implementation, refactored".

So is it or isn't it?

A few quotes from ESR from here http://esr.ibiblio.org/?p=6881Interesting

> tossing out as many superannuated features as I could

> full of port shims for big-iron Unixes from the Late Cretaceous

> I do have an an advantage because I’m very bright and can hold more complex state in my head than most people [speaks to attitude :)]

> This differs dramatically from the traditional Unix policy of leaving all porting shims back to the year zero in place because you never know when somebody might want to build your code on some remnant dinosaur workstation or minicomputer from the 1980s.

> Yet another important thing to do on an expedition like this is to get permission – or give yourself permission, or fscking take permission – to remove obsolete features in order to reduce code volume, complexity, and attack surface.

> Then ntpdc was deprecated, but not removed – the NTP Classic team had developed a culture of never breaking backward compatibility with anything.

> I shot ntpdc through the head

I don't know the facts in the case at all, but I can imagine if you were the existing maintainer, you'd find this language and attitude incredibly difficult to take. And after all if you're not being paid to work on it, why should you swallow your pride?

reply


ESR is definitely somebody I wouldn't like to even occur near to any project of mine.

I don't even want to analyze most of his views, but at least there's one opinion text that he wrote in 2004 that I really liked:

http://www.catb.org/~esr/writings/cups-horror.html

reply 


    Several years ago, the project's inadequate funding became known in the media
    and Stenn received partial funding from the Linux Foundation's Core
    Infrastructure Initiative, which was started after the discovery of how the
    minimal resources of the OpenSSL project left systems vulnerable to the
    Heartbleed vulnerability.
No no no no. Yes more funding and resources are good for these things but Heartbleed did not come about because of that. It came about to due broken development practices and the developers focusing on adding more features rather than working through the issues people had reported in their bug tracker.

The work done in NTPsec echos this in what seems to be a repeat of OpenSSL/ LibreSSL with NTP/ NTPsec.

Yes forking is the "easy way out" in these circumstances and it's a shame to see efforts split in such projects but in reality it's often what's needed to get things moving in the right direction.

reply


Searching for additional funding, Stenn contacted the Internet Civil Engineering Institute (ICEI) and began working with two of its representatives, Eric S. Raymond and Susan Sons.

Stenn said in a phone interview, "Then all of a sudden I heard they have this great plan to rescue NTP. I wasn't happy with their attitude and approach, because there's a difference between rescuing and offering assistance. [Their plan was] to rescue something, quote unquote, fix it up, and turn it over to a maintenance team."

Most of them, she said, "are older than my father.... [and] are not always up to date on the latest techniques and security issues." Many are burning out from trying to maintain critical code while working full time jobs, and Sons suggested that they "should be retired.

Wow. Keep away from the ICEI I suppose.

reply


And the winner of the battle between NTP (classic) and NTPsec is... chrony

https://chrony.tuxfamily.org/comparison.html

reply


I wonder how much the funding of NTPsec plays into this story? Funding is tied to the need for a project. If a project can claim an exaggerated need, then they can get more funding. So you end up with a conflict of interest when you hear one side's version of of reality.

reply


[...]began working with two of its representatives, Eric S. Raymond[...]

Usually signals the start of much drama.

reply


What's the status of phk's ntimed? The planned release dates on http://nwtime.org/projects/ntimed/ were quietly shifted from 2016 to 2017 a few weeks ago, but I'm not seeing much happening at http://phk.freebsd.dk/time/ .

reply


I expected it will be like that as I've read how PHK wrote about it.

Whoever comes to some big project sees only the small part of it that he immediately understands, and it appears to him as he can do it "much simpler." Yes he can, if he just does that small part. The problem is, the big projects actually do more. If you don't need the big project, you can use the small simple project too. Everybody has fun making something small. Maintaining something big -- that's the hard part, and we see from the article we comment to, it's again what the "saviors" want to avoid:

"[Their plan was] to rescue something, quote unquote, fix it up, and turn it over to a maintenance team."

reply


Ugh. Why can't people just act civilized to each other? I can't believe this type of empire building goes on even for projects as auturistic has NTP.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: