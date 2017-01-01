Ask HN: Best feature phone in 2017?

|Lately I have been concerned about my privacy and I have wanted to improve my lifestyle so I decided that I do not want a smartphone.
I am looking for a feature phone that I can use to:
* make calls
* receive calls
* read SMS
* compose and send SMS
* set an alarm based on week day (e.g. 8am Mon-Fri)
* multiple days of battery life
As a bonus, it would be nice if it had:
* email client (even better if it had support for HTML emails)
* sill camera (even better if it was at least 2 Mpixel)
but those last two features are just nice-to-haves, they're not required.
I'm willing to spend up to AUD $150 (about $115 in USD).
Do you have any advice for me?