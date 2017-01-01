Ask HN: Best feature phone in 2017?

I am looking for a feature phone that I can use to:

* make calls

* receive calls

* read SMS

* compose and send SMS

* set an alarm based on week day (e.g. 8am Mon-Fri)

* multiple days of battery life

As a bonus, it would be nice if it had:

* email client (even better if it had support for HTML emails)

* sill camera (even better if it was at least 2 Mpixel)

but those last two features are just nice-to-haves, they're not required.

I'm willing to spend up to AUD $150 (about $115 in USD).

Do you have any advice for me?