Source: Apple Will Fight 'Right to Repair' Legislation
4 points
by
benevol
32 minutes ago
1 comment
upstarter
16 minutes ago
Well, this anti-environmental attitude of theirs is clearly visible in their design already. I.e. the fact that you can't take out (and replace) the battery. It also means that you can't interrupt power supply, which means you remain trackable 100% of the time you are an Apple customer.
