Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Source: Apple Will Fight 'Right to Repair' Legislation (vice.com)
4 points by benevol 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Well, this anti-environmental attitude of theirs is clearly visible in their design already. I.e. the fact that you can't take out (and replace) the battery. It also means that you can't interrupt power supply, which means you remain trackable 100% of the time you are an Apple customer.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: