Nomiku (YC W15) is hiring a lead software engineer for a react native app

We’re a small team of food lovers changing the way people eat. We built the first home sous vide immersion circulator, the first wifi connected sous vide machine, and the largest sous vide community. We are looking to the future with a new product and are looking to add a lead software developer to our team. We’ve got software from the microcontroller (in C++) to the cloud (Node and Rails) to the phone (React Native). We are looking for a talented individual who will guide development and understand each component of this stack. We are primarily looking to push our app development further, so experience in React or React Native would be preferred. This is a key technical hire, with significant equity and lots of room to influence the strategic direction of the company. The best fit will probably be someone hoping to be a technical founder in their next role. Nomiku has raised from a number of top-tier investors such as YC, Stewart Alsop, Dave Morin, Dave McClure, Shana Fisher, and Chris Sacca. If you'd like to hear more please send your github profile or something you've built to hiring@nomiku.com or visit us at http://www.nomiku.com We're located in San Francisco's mission district, just blocks from BART. We welcome remote developers, especially from the west coast.