Satellite Constellation to Image the Whole Planet Daily
10 points
by
petethomas
3 hours ago
siscia
5 minutes ago
It sound amazing!
Are there any info about the price of those images?
happy-go-lucky
36 minutes ago
Doves in space
https://twitter.com/dovesinspace
