Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What constraints does the Gates Foundation have?
1 point by arikr 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
What the biggest "gaps" blocking the gates foundation from being maximally effective? (e.g. primarily time? primarily money? primarily labor?)





My title should've been: "What is the primary constraint/gap on the Gates Foundation"

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: