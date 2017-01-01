Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google’s not-so-secret new OS (techspecs.blog)
Google is just afraid of GPL I think.

So their strategy is to go full-blown closed source?

There's a ton of good reasons to replace Android beyond licensing. Security being the largest one. Fuchsia is designed with security in mind from the ground up, Android arguably is not (at least not from the sense of what is considered security today).

