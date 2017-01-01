Hacker News
Google’s not-so-secret new OS
brianon99
10 minutes ago
Google is just afraid of GPL I think.
ekianjo
7 minutes ago
So their strategy is to go full-blown closed source?
ocdtrekkie
7 minutes ago
There's a ton of good reasons to replace Android beyond licensing. Security being the largest one. Fuchsia is designed with security in mind from the ground up, Android arguably is not (at least not from the sense of what is considered security today).
