ISRO livestream of PSLV-C37 rocket launch
(
24fd.com
)
greglindahl
38 minutes ago
Earlier discussion of the launch:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13623824
This URL is the livestream of the launch
msravi
27 minutes ago
They should cut out the overlaid commentary and just have the launch audio feed.
greglindahl
24 minutes ago
SpaceX offers 2 feeds, it's unusual for other folks to do that.
