Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
ISRO livestream of PSLV-C37 rocket launch (24fd.com)
2 points by greglindahl 40 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Earlier discussion of the launch: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13623824

This URL is the livestream of the launch

reply


They should cut out the overlaid commentary and just have the launch audio feed.

reply


SpaceX offers 2 feeds, it's unusual for other folks to do that.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: