I think it may be the business model that is to blame here, not the policy to allow remote workers or schedule time for in person visits. Some models probably work with remote workers. Some probably don't.
I'm willing to put my money on the one's that do work with remote workers are non-viral models, enjoy a healthy holistic growth, and encourage focus on quality of life vs. access to unique skills in the workforce.
The reverse is true of highly viral models. Those models enjoy rapid growth, large cash injections, highly competitive workforce, optimizations for infra, sales approaches, etc.
This article has good information, given it's taken in context.
reply
Not to quibble too much, but as with everywhere, this depends on the office culture. It's depressing but there are many places where people prefer to use Hipchat and Slack to ping a nearby coworker rather than bother to take off headphones to talk to the person several feet away.
I'm not sure this is bad in an absolute sense. If I'm working on something, the semi-asynchronous nature of chat (assuming disabled notifications) allows me to answer questions when it makes sense for my workflow.
Generally, confining in-person chats to blocking questions seems like a reasonable thing to do.
- requires more management, not less
- requires more documentation and communication, not less
- can be equally as expensive (all-in) as colocating.
If you're going remote because you think you don't need to manage people, don't care about documentation or process, and want to save money, you are throwing your company away.
I think it may be the business model that is to blame here, not the policy to allow remote workers or schedule time for in person visits. Some models probably work with remote workers. Some probably don't.
I'm willing to put my money on the one's that do work with remote workers are non-viral models, enjoy a healthy holistic growth, and encourage focus on quality of life vs. access to unique skills in the workforce.
The reverse is true of highly viral models. Those models enjoy rapid growth, large cash injections, highly competitive workforce, optimizations for infra, sales approaches, etc.
This article has good information, given it's taken in context.
reply