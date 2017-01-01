> To a certain type of gadget user, an Android smartphone is a symbol of defiance. These users see Google’s software — its customization options, hardware affordability, and no-frills design — as the perfect refutation of the sterile, mass-marketed appeal of Apple’s iPhone.
I've used Android since some of the earliest versions and while this may have been accurate at on point it isn't now. Google is quickly becoming the poster boy for orwellian corporate control and I'm looking for alternatives.
reply
> To a certain type of gadget user, an Android smartphone is a symbol of defiance. These users see Google’s software — its customization options, hardware affordability, and no-frills design — as the perfect refutation of the sterile, mass-marketed appeal of Apple’s iPhone.
I've used Android since some of the earliest versions and while this may have been accurate at on point it isn't now. Google is quickly becoming the poster boy for orwellian corporate control and I'm looking for alternatives.
reply