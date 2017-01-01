Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Warren Buffett’s Best Investment (gatesnotes.com)
One of the coolest things about this letter is it's presented in numbers--the format Warren appreciates the most.

Nice <3

On the opposite number side, I hope they can help to find ways to reduce the population growth. It is unsustainable, especially in Africa and Arabic countries. (Pity one cannot just implement a China-like one child policy:))

Check what Hans Rosling said about this. You don't need to do anything.

RISUG seems so promising, I'm not sure why Gates isn't helping put that on a fast track.

I wish Bill or Warren would have run for presidency as an "outsider" instead of Trump. I guess our only hope will be their successor Mark (Zuckerberg)

I would argue that in the long term, Bill Gates has a much deeper impact om humanity than being president, which would effectively cut him off from his philanthropic activities for 4-8 years. In other words, we're better off with Bill helming the Gates foundation rather than presiding the USA.

I would argue the otherwise. Imagine the resources and the influence power he would have on both U.S. and other nations, compared to few billion dollars spared by few people.

Would it? If it's permissible now to run a major international business while President, would it not also be permissible to run a giant charity?

I believe the comment was in regards to time spent on either venture, not the legality of doing both.

I can't help but shudder at the thought of the dystopian future that leads to a Zuckerberg presidency.

Agreed. That said, I'd gladly read a book based on that premise.

It's a funny observation that Mark Zuckerberg (32) actually isn't old enough to run for president at the moment (35). The next election would be the first where he's legally able.

(all this irrespective of whether or not that's in his or others' best interests)

SO there is a minimum age - how about a maximum one ?

I get Bill and Warren, but Mark?

A reference to the rumors that he's preparing to run for office.

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/01/zucke...

Don't know about Buffett, but I don't get Gates either. He was a ruthless businessman using every trick in the book (legal and illegal) to solidify his company's monopoly.

Why would I ever want Zuckerberg as president?

Why would I want any of these intelligent, but unqualified people as president?

Trump has about the same qualifications. Look at that so far.

(I'm not trying to be partisan here even though it might appear to be)

I don't think it is possible for anyone to have the kind of broad and deep qualifications to be POTUS at any age, much less thirty five. This is one job which effectively requires on the job training and (I imagine) lots of delegating.

Sorry if this sounds partisan. It isn't my intention. I'm not saying this as anything in defense of or in opposition to the incumbent. I'm just making a general comment.

As far as I can tell, Trump lacks intelligence. I'd rather have a Gates or Buffet presidency. They've at least shown to care about philanthropy a bit. Trump has his foundation, but it mostly seems to do stuff like pay his legal fees and buy portraits of himself.

be careful what you whish for. very careful.

