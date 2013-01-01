It sounds impressive, until I looked at the actual study[0], which uses simple linear or logistic regression on 100 features obtained by low-rank approximation of an m users × n Facebook-likes matrix via plain-old singular value decomposition (SVD)[1], as shown here: http://www.pnas.org/content/110/15/5802/F1.large.jpg
I don't know how anyone could call this "groundbreaking." I stopped reading at that point.
[0] http://www.pnas.org/content/110/15/5802.figures-only
[1] http://www.ams.org/samplings/feature-column/fcarc-svd
The article probably means the study was groundbreaking, not the mathematics. This is fairly common in science. The novel nature of the study may come from unique applications of existing technique, or applications of existing techniques to previously unavailable datasets. Focusing on the mathematical techniques used as an assessment of what is "groundbreaking" is a short-sighted way to approach it.
For example, many (probably most) studies in astronomy/astrophysics aren't developing and applying new mathematical techniques as part of the studies. I think folks would agree that detection of exoplanets via radial velocity wobbles is groundbreaking. But that's "just" application of celestial mechanics. The groundbreaking nature was the instruments with high enough precision to make those measurements and the teams who thought up the idea and made the observations happen.
That being said, I'm not really qualified to assess the novelty of the study which is the subject of the article. But one should certainly look more at more than just the tools used.
Silicon Valley spent the last ten years building platforms whose natural end state is digital addiction. In 2016, Trump and his allies hijacked them.
Many of us, myself included, have worked on technologies that were meant to profile and manipulate users. Many more of us worked for companies who did this or did similar things through traditional means (eg, psychologically manipulative ads). We've not only allowed, but encouraged technology to have a manipulative and addictive relationship with users. We took the paycheck and played red team against humanity. (This is common -- red team is sexier than blue team, and has an easier time of it, pretty much in any field.)
So, personally, I think it's time we spent some of our effort undoing that damage and playing blue team.
I don't know what that looks like in full -- though I have some ideas -- but I do know that allowing the weaponization of psychology against humanity to continue unabated will end in disaster.
In some ways, that's the struggle of the 21st century: will technology serve the public or enslave it.
