The Rise of the Weaponized AI Propaganda Machine (scout.ai)
The article mentions a "groundbreaking study" from 2013 that a psychologist "spent years developing"...

It sounds impressive, until I looked at the actual study[0], which uses simple linear or logistic regression on 100 features obtained by low-rank approximation of an m users × n Facebook-likes matrix via plain-old singular value decomposition (SVD)[1], as shown here: http://www.pnas.org/content/110/15/5802/F1.large.jpg

I don't know how anyone could call this "groundbreaking." I stopped reading at that point.

[0] http://www.pnas.org/content/110/15/5802.figures-only

[1] http://www.ams.org/samplings/feature-column/fcarc-svd

> I don't know how anyone could call matrix factorization "groundbreaking." I stopped reading at that point.

The article probably means the study was groundbreaking, not the mathematics. This is fairly common in science. The novel nature of the study may come from unique applications of existing technique, or applications of existing techniques to previously unavailable datasets. Focusing on the mathematical techniques used as an assessment of what is "groundbreaking" is a short-sighted way to approach it.

For example, many (probably most) studies in astronomy/astrophysics aren't developing and applying new mathematical techniques as part of the studies. I think folks would agree that detection of exoplanets via radial velocity wobbles is groundbreaking. But that's "just" application of celestial mechanics. The groundbreaking nature was the instruments with high enough precision to make those measurements and the teams who thought up the idea and made the observations happen.

That being said, I'm not really qualified to assess the novelty of the study which is the subject of the article. But one should certainly look more at more than just the tools used.

that seems a strange way to classify 'groundbreaking' - surely the result, even if preliminary and needing confirmation peer review replication etc, is what makes something potentially groundbreaking? typically, asking new questions is hard enough without requiring the latest buzzword acronym to be used in parallel.

I don't know much about US elections in regard to facebook and fake news, but I did pay attention during Brexit. Most 'news' was fed to us through newspapers (online and offline) the TV and radio. I didn't see a single fake news site, I saw some crap forwarded on facebook most of which had lots of comments calling it out as crap.

> From now on, the distinguishing factor between those who win elections and those who lose them will be how a candidate uses that data to refine their machine learning algorithms and automated engagement tactics. Elections in 2018 and 2020 won’t be a contest of ideas, but a battle of automated behavior change.

  Silicon Valley spent the last ten years building platforms whose natural end state is digital addiction. In 2016, Trump and his allies hijacked them.
I wouldn't call it "hijacking" when that was already the intended purpose of those sites. Just because neo-liberals lost their perceived power (I'm neither liberal nor conservative) in said industries from years of abuse of said systems doesn't make it somehow more nefarious now.

This is our fault, you know.

Many of us, myself included, have worked on technologies that were meant to profile and manipulate users. Many more of us worked for companies who did this or did similar things through traditional means (eg, psychologically manipulative ads). We've not only allowed, but encouraged technology to have a manipulative and addictive relationship with users. We took the paycheck and played red team against humanity. (This is common -- red team is sexier than blue team, and has an easier time of it, pretty much in any field.)

So, personally, I think it's time we spent some of our effort undoing that damage and playing blue team.

I don't know what that looks like in full -- though I have some ideas -- but I do know that allowing the weaponization of psychology against humanity to continue unabated will end in disaster.

In some ways, that's the struggle of the 21st century: will technology serve the public or enslave it.

Theres alot of work to do on fleshing out what "blue team" meand and how one can meaningfully contribute to it.

