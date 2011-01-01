Now in test, picking robots for more fragile fruit.[3]
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3EpFTyN26E
[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YeGOv87JE4
[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS0coCmXiYU
reply
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_Proposition_187
In a first approximation: You can't sell crops that did rot. And the next harvest is next year.
Then there's of course the fact that almost nobody (with citizenship) actually wants to pick crops, no matter what you pay them, because it's back-breaking labor. Yes, there'd be a price at which they would, but that's not a price the public would pay for your crops.
Of course, if you don't give a shit about people and treat the world solely as an economics textbook, sure, this is perfectly normal and the market is working.
This is complete bullshit and needs to quit being touted. Americans are not afraid of hard, back-breaking labor. I grew up in the Midwest surrounded by corn and soy beans (and not too many illegal or legal immigrants). Tons of my white, middle class friends went out into the field to pollinate corn in the summers or went down to strawberry fields to pick when they came in season.
What a sheltered life you must lead if you've never met an American that does manual labor or works in a field...
Maybe the public needs to get used to paying premium prices for premium work instead of outsourcing slavery to other countries or importing cheap slave-wage laborers illegally.
But I'm sure those "slaves" will thank you.
The whole idea of inflation reducing the value of debts seems silly. "We'll trick those bankers with this well known, mostly predictable, small decrease in the value of money! They'll never see it coming!"
Add to this that wages are relatively stagnant for most people outside of tech since the 80s in some countries and you have a problem. It can get even worse where wages are kept stagnant by government intervention and inflation goes up faster than 5%.
Now, you could argue that the expectation of future inflation is built into the mortgage interest rate at the time you obtain the mortgage. And you'd be correct. But once you have the mortgage, then inflation helps you. Or rather, it helps you when your wages rise in response to inflation.
Now in test, picking robots for more fragile fruit.[3]
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3EpFTyN26E [2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YeGOv87JE4 [3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS0coCmXiYU
reply