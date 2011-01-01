Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Alabama immigration: crops rot as workers vanish to avoid crackdown (2011) (theguardian.com)
95% of tomatoes in California are machine-picked. Farms that use toughened tomatoes can use very high powered machinery.[1] There are gentler machines for more fragile varieties [2].

Now in test, picking robots for more fragile fruit.[3]

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3EpFTyN26E [2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YeGOv87JE4 [3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS0coCmXiYU

Seems to make sense with something like tomatoes, where you can destroy the plant during harvest like that. But looking at the apple one, I'm not sure if it's as fast as a human being, and if it would be cheaper than human labor.

Most tree-grown fruits fall off the tree easily when ripe, so something like this cherry harvester seems like it would be a lot more efficient - https://youtu.be/YKu6xwJptkc?t=2m4s

Are most tree-grown fruits actually harvested when ripe? I seem to recall reading something a while back about how most fruit is picked before it is ripe, and picking is timed such that it ripens by the time it gets transported to the warehouse, grocery store, purchased, etc.

What happened in Alabama since? Would love to read a followup.

California voters roundly approved a similar law in 1994. It even passed in Los Angeles County.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_Proposition_187

I remember this. "Be careful what you wish for" is going to be a running theme for the next couple of years. I suspect a lot of folks are going to be wishing things had just been left alone.

No. I would rather automation replace the abuse of illegal immigrant labor.

they should call trump and as for the national guard

IANAL, but I believe that the state is the only one with the authority to deploy a national guard within its borders; the president can only deploy the army domestically if the insurrection act is invoked.

So crops rot. The price goes up. Now they can make more money selling crops. So they can pay people more. What I am missing here?

So many things.

In a first approximation: You can't sell crops that did rot. And the next harvest is next year.

Then there's of course the fact that almost nobody (with citizenship) actually wants to pick crops, no matter what you pay them, because it's back-breaking labor. Yes, there'd be a price at which they would, but that's not a price the public would pay for your crops.

Of course, if you don't give a shit about people and treat the world solely as an economics textbook, sure, this is perfectly normal and the market is working.

>Then there's of course the fact that almost nobody (with citizenship) actually wants to pick crops...

This is complete bullshit and needs to quit being touted. Americans are not afraid of hard, back-breaking labor. I grew up in the Midwest surrounded by corn and soy beans (and not too many illegal or legal immigrants). Tons of my white, middle class friends went out into the field to pollinate corn in the summers or went down to strawberry fields to pick when they came in season.

What a sheltered life you must lead if you've never met an American that does manual labor or works in a field...

>but that's not a price the public would pay for your crops.

Maybe the public needs to get used to paying premium prices for premium work instead of outsourcing slavery to other countries or importing cheap slave-wage laborers illegally.

Or some will just automate, while others go out of business, and then you're left with still more expensive crops than before without any workers getting paid to pick them.

But I'm sure those "slaves" will thank you.

Inflation. More expensive cost of living for your customers. Not a problem when your Apple gadget budget is a multiple of your food budget. But not everyone has this luxury. Protectionism in international trade will have similar impact. Tax chinese imports and suddenly walmart will hike their prices.

One thing that's worth noting is that we've had virtually no inflation for a very long time. The wealth class prefers it this way, but the worker struggling to pay off debts wouldn't mind a little inflation every now and then.

Not necessarily - there can be inflation without worker's pay increases, and inflation leads to more costly credit - so someone in that situation is twice as worse-off as before.

Try telling that to the working public who basically hasn't gotten a raise in 30 years in spite of sky-rocketing productivity.


What kinds of debts are you thinking of? I don't know any workers with long-term debts which aren't inflation adjusted (even if indirectly).

The whole idea of inflation reducing the value of debts seems silly. "We'll trick those bankers with this well known, mostly predictable, small decrease in the value of money! They'll never see it coming!"

If I have a debt at an interest rate of 4% and inflation is 5% my debt is worth less every year relative to the value of other things. If I have a debt at an interest rate of 5% and inflation is 2.5%, if I am only paying interest the value of the debt is increasing.

Add to this that wages are relatively stagnant for most people outside of tech since the 80s in some countries and you have a problem. It can get even worse where wages are kept stagnant by government intervention and inflation goes up faster than 5%.


Ignore Tucker Carlson, economist Mark Blyth got famous recently for being virtually the only economist who predicted Trump's win. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-hV_XS8dH4

Mortgages.

Now, you could argue that the expectation of future inflation is built into the mortgage interest rate at the time you obtain the mortgage. And you'd be correct. But once you have the mortgage, then inflation helps you. Or rather, it helps you when your wages rise in response to inflation.

Unless you have a variable-rate mortgage, of course.


Why wouldn't more farmers just let their crops rot to make more money?

Because you have nothing to sell even if demand goes up. Does you no good.

