It's even harder to be open and honest with yourself, your employees, your customers and everyone else when shutting down. Perhaps somewhat weird, but I find it refreshing to see posts like these. I think it's the sign of a good and healthy entrepreneur/team (albeit hard to write).
I'm sure you and your team learned a lot, and I love the gesture to open source your software.
Best of luck on the next step!
I use WhenIWork for this area, which suits our needs. Not sure what would make me switch, probably not a text messaging. Most of my employees have smartphones, so a mobile app is fine.
Biggest problem for me (as a business owner) is managing schedules to a budget, and making sure we are being as efficient as possible with our staffing spend.
Most tools I've seen have a pretty weak budgeting feature. (You just put your budget in and it tells you how you did)
It strikes me as a very individualized problem; might be hard to generalize - or the markets you could generalize too aren't that big/don't need a solution all that much.
One of the issues that we encountered was that a generalized algorithm was tough. Different companies had different requirements for an algorithm, and it started to feel like a consulting company. For instance, if a big box retailer would rather be slightly underscheduled at peak time rather than adding additional employees (and being over-scheduled near the peak time). A high-end boutique retailer (like a diamond shop) might be the opposite - each sales brings in so much money that they overstaff at non-peak hours so that they can service customers during peak hours.
That's some nice common sense there!
that's usually your first red flag. when management starts going after this market then things aren't looking good. low margins, sales dominated org if you're lucky can keep you afloat for a bit. long work days etc. avoid.
the real money is always in enterprise. liability is a huge issue. ain't no huge corp going to throw down millions on some random scheduling software run by a couple of dudes.
in the rare event that it does happened, raise as much money as possible and hire as quickly as possible. reduces risk and your work load.
they just didn't have the capital to compete. the market is there though clearly they just ran out of dough.
