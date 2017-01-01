Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Staffjoy is shutting down (staffjoy.com)
62 points by philip1209 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





Startups are hard.

It's even harder to be open and honest with yourself, your employees, your customers and everyone else when shutting down. Perhaps somewhat weird, but I find it refreshing to see posts like these. I think it's the sign of a good and healthy entrepreneur/team (albeit hard to write).

I'm sure you and your team learned a lot, and I love the gesture to open source your software.

Best of luck on the next step!

Thanks, Ryan!

Thank you for the pragmatic writeup rather than the usual "fantastic journey" blather. Also, returning investor money, rather than wasting it, demonstrates leadership.

Agree with this. Question, it looks like this company just raised a seed round in January 2017 according to crunchbase. How can you raise a seed round in one month and then completely shut down the next?

We closed the round in July of last year, prior to starting the V2. We sat on the announcement until we needed a press boost on a product announcement.

Gotcha, thanks for the clarification! As an entrepreneur myself, greatly respect the decision to shut down and return money to investors instead of just spending until theres nothing. Good luck in your future endeavors!

Really sorry to see this; your candor is refreshing, and I've been interested in the optimization work you've been doing for some time. Best of luck with what comes next.

Sorry to hear this. Any lessons learned?

I use WhenIWork for this area, which suits our needs. Not sure what would make me switch, probably not a text messaging. Most of my employees have smartphones, so a mobile app is fine.

Biggest problem for me (as a business owner) is managing schedules to a budget, and making sure we are being as efficient as possible with our staffing spend.

Most tools I've seen have a pretty weak budgeting feature. (You just put your budget in and it tells you how you did)

I know some companies are using ML to do this internally - predicting staffing needs, optimizing costs, etc.

It strikes me as a very individualized problem; might be hard to generalize - or the markets you could generalize too aren't that big/don't need a solution all that much.

ML is more statistical - good for forecasting. We were doing optimization mathematics with hard constraints for the scheduling.

One of the issues that we encountered was that a generalized algorithm was tough. Different companies had different requirements for an algorithm, and it started to feel like a consulting company. For instance, if a big box retailer would rather be slightly underscheduled at peak time rather than adding additional employees (and being over-scheduled near the peak time). A high-end boutique retailer (like a diamond shop) might be the opposite - each sales brings in so much money that they overstaff at non-peak hours so that they can service customers during peak hours.

> So, we have decided to return over $1M in cash to our investors.

That's some nice common sense there!

"small businesses still use paper or spreadsheets"

that's usually your first red flag. when management starts going after this market then things aren't looking good. low margins, sales dominated org if you're lucky can keep you afloat for a bit. long work days etc. avoid.

the real money is always in enterprise. liability is a huge issue. ain't no huge corp going to throw down millions on some random scheduling software run by a couple of dudes.

in the rare event that it does happened, raise as much money as possible and hire as quickly as possible. reduces risk and your work load.

they just didn't have the capital to compete. the market is there though clearly they just ran out of dough.

