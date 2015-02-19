https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/feb/15/rwanda...
"The ban took effect on the first day of 2017."
What are the vendors doing? Is water being sold in glass bottles with a deposit scheme for redemption now?
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/environment/pollutio...
Air pollution is huge right now. And sad to say, people pooping in streets and rivers is still a major problem.
To me, plastic remnants are a very minor issue in comparison.
Banning disposable plastic and non biodegradable detergents would go a great way in letting microbes and plants do their job in cleaning up the environment.
With plastics not clogging up the rivers and chemicals not killing all river life, the rivers would definitely run much cleaner. This move was incidentally meant to curb air pollution, so clean rivers or oceans are an added benefit.
Obviously Delhi is a whole new level, and culturally different from the north, but still the precedent is good! Hopefully the smell of burning plastic will at least be reduced a bit.
(In response to the obvious counterargument; the configuration space of "a plastic bag mixed in with a bunch of random junk" is actually probably larger than the configuration space for a road with a dozen other cars on it, and so is the action space of a reasonably dextrous claw/arm greater than that of a car. AI is full of easy-sounding things that are really difficult.)
Seattle has a plastic bag ban and you can use paper bags or just bring you own reusable bags.
Bottled water in developed nations is typically less regulated (and has a lower quality) than tap water. This doesn't apply to India of course, but maybe this will force Delhi to seriously fix their municipal water supply to world standards. Even if it doesn't, most homes and restaurants have water filters, and people can simply carry reusable bottles even plastic ones (the disposable variety are what's banned).
Also the title says "literally all disposable plastic" then in the article it says applies to cups, bags, cutlery.
The reason I mention this is that it may be directing action to local vendors, but not necessarily regional/national drink vendors.
"Delhi has banned disposable plastic"
Not all of India. Just Delhi.
They should ban the burning of plastic, not plastic itself. And enforce it.
In general, a relatively small percentage of older vehicles produce a huge proportion of auto emissions. If governments can enforce regular emissions tests and pull the offending vehicles off the road, it makes an enormous difference to air quality.
Reducing plastic waste is a step in the right direction and should not be dismissed just because there are other problems that may be harder to fix right now.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3664745/
The TOI reads - "Banning disposable plastic is a huge step for the capital and the country because India is among the top four biggest plastic polluters in the world, responsible for around 60% of the 8.8 million tons of plastic that is dumped into the world’s oceans every year."
As an Indian, I see a lot of journalists stuck in a colonial era. They go out of their way to tarnish and stereotype the great unwashed. They manage to turn even positive news to mock and heckle the less developed world.
But this article has taken it to great heights. The TOI isn't exactly known for journalistic integrity and often conveniently pulls statistics from their backside. But to misquote the devil, this article has certainly hit the lowest level.
