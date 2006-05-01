Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
India has banned plastic in Delhi (globalcitizen.org)
109 points by SimplyUseless 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 43 comments | favorite





Rwanda also has this policy, since 2008, and they enforce it. The country is very clean, it looks different than other African countries (and countries like the US), just because there is no plastic rubbish everywhere. I think this is a very good policy, and would welcome it at home.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/feb/15/rwanda...

reply


Parts of the US have this policy (plastic bags), too. I thought I'd dislike it, but then I realized how amazing it was that most plastic rubbish disappeared.

reply


My father told me that American highways used to be lined with trash until it was made illegal to throw trash out the window.

reply


I've been told this too. There was a massive anti-littering campaign in the 1950s called "Keep America Beautiful" and it was ironically initiated by the packaging industry[0].

[0]http://www.motherjones.com/mojo/2006/05/origins-anti-litter-...

reply


In Silicon Valley, there is far more trash along highways than there was 30 years ago, well beyond simple per-capita pace.

reply


Perhaps a new marketing campaign would be useful.

reply


How about something like

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlFD0Zyl_f0


I don't understand how we can build self-driving cars, send people to the moon, and create advanced facial recognition software, but can't build technology that can separate plastic bags?

reply


Recognizing a plastic bag is tech on par with two of the techs you list (and arguably beyond sending a man to the moon.) Making a robot that can recognize plastic bags and manipulate them is harder. And applying that level of expertise to a public works problem in a capitalist society is even harder.

(In response to the obvious counterargument; the configuration space of "a plastic bag mixed in with a bunch of random junk" is actually probably larger than the configuration space for a road with a dozen other cars on it, and so is the action space of a reasonably dextrous claw/arm greater than that of a car. AI is full of easy-sounding things that are really difficult.)

reply


I do not see any coverage in Indian media. Could it be one of those official notifications which public at large hardly follows but it breeds corruption by enforcement officials. Though looking at Indian papers I came across this rather frightening news:

http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/environment/pollutio...

reply


This is great news! I have a question maybe someone from Delhi could answer, the article states:

"The ban took effect on the first day of 2017."

What are the vendors doing? Is water being sold in glass bottles with a deposit scheme for redemption now?

reply


Banning it is one thing, we'll see if they can actually enforce it.

reply


Not a huge fan of outright bans, and think this is probably the wrong priority for India to focus on. (I understand this is just Delhi)

Air pollution is huge right now. And sad to say, people pooping in streets and rivers is still a major problem.

To me, plastic remnants are a very minor issue in comparison.

reply


Even if you poop in your fancy bungalow toilet, it does end up in the rivers, along with detergent and toxic toilet cleaners.

Banning disposable plastic and non biodegradable detergents would go a great way in letting microbes and plants do their job in cleaning up the environment.

With plastics not clogging up the rivers and chemicals not killing all river life, the rivers would definitely run much cleaner. This move was incidentally meant to curb air pollution, so clean rivers or oceans are an added benefit.

reply


But a ban on plastic bags is easy, it is quick and immediate. Whereas the other problems you mention may take decades, if ever, to solve. At least they're doing something. And it's not like the people enforcing the ban would be the same people who would otherwise install air and water filtration systems. If there's anything India does have in abundance, it's manpower.

reply


What are they going to replace plastic with ? Can you invent a kind of material that is as capable as plastic but has zero negative effects on the environment ?

reply


Wash and reuse steel cutlery? (I know people who carry little tins with forks, spoons and chopsticks they can assemble and reuse).

Seattle has a plastic bag ban and you can use paper bags or just bring you own reusable bags.

Bottled water in developed nations is typically less regulated (and has a lower quality) than tap water. This doesn't apply to India of course, but maybe this will force Delhi to seriously fix their municipal water supply to world standards. Even if it doesn't, most homes and restaurants have water filters, and people can simply carry reusable bottles even plastic ones (the disposable variety are what's banned).

reply


It's not that it needs to be equally capable in each way - you need something that is more degradable and ecologically sensible for each specific case.

reply


Or, in some cases, reusable. Most places in the US that have banned disposable plastic grocery bags are encouraging reusable bags.

reply


Some chains had been giving discounts for "bring-your-own-bag" even before the outright bag ban. Sprouts still does!

reply


Can we get the title changed to make it clear that India banned plastic in Delhi not all of India.

Also the title says "literally all disposable plastic" then in the article it says applies to cups, bags, cutlery.

reply


I just read three different articles on this subject and it's not clear if disposable plastic bottles (bottles, not cups) are also banned. I'd argue this is one of the bigger problems as displayed by some of the images used in the articles, and personal experiences of travelling india and seeing miles of train tracks littered with plastic bottles.

The reason I mention this is that it may be directing action to local vendors, but not necessarily regional/national drink vendors.

reply


My thought exactly: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/india-delhi-ban...

reply


Thanks, we've updated the submission title to a representative phrase from the article.

reply


Title should probably mention that the plastic banned is disposable bags, cups, and cutlery. Not IV bags, syringes, laptops, bike helmets, etc..

reply


Or maybe find a better article source? Maybe a good local Dehli paper?

reply


titlegore

"Delhi has banned disposable plastic"

Not all of India. Just Delhi.

reply


It's correct though. The national government ("India") instituted the ban, not Delhi.

reply


"Delhi of India has banned disposable plastic"

reply


Plastic is the least of Delhi's problems. First they should be banning vehicles that don't meet emission standards. I visited there twice and I'll be lucky if I don't come down with some lung problem.

reply


No matter what we do it will never wipe away your prejudice, my friend.

reply


Vehicle emissions (and other air pollution) are a problem all over the world. The USA and especially California now have reasonably tight emissions control standards, but Los Angeles used to have horrid smog, to the point children would be told not to go outside to play on the worst days. Now after public outrage followed by well enforced regulatory changes, it’s much better.

In general, a relatively small percentage of older vehicles produce a huge proportion of auto emissions. If governments can enforce regular emissions tests and pull the offending vehicles off the road, it makes an enormous difference to air quality.

reply


I fail to see what the above has to do with prejudice, personally. Poor air quality is a problem in many parts of the world, notably so in developing areas.

reply


The prejudice seems to be "ah India, nice try but you still fail badly in an unrelated area" while in fact in this regard Delhi is more progressive than much of Europe and the US.

Reducing plastic waste is a step in the right direction and should not be dismissed just because there are other problems that may be harder to fix right now.

reply


While prejudice is not probably the correct interpretation, the GPs post reads like "don't ban plastic until air pollution is fixed". Any improvement is better than nothing.

reply


Prejudice is an unfavorable opinion formed without knowledge, thought, or reason. The worsening air quality as a result of vehicular emissions in Delhi is very well documented and will have serious consequences if it is not dealt with seriously. It's not a matter of opinion.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3664745/

reply


What does criticizing air pollution have to do with prejudice?

reply


OP is associating pollution with his own identity, so an attack on pollution is a personal attack against him and his people.

reply


Haha. Cleaner air takes perceptions a long way =).

reply


Air pollution caused by vehicles and industry is not a subjective matter of prejudice. It is fact.

reply


"A massive 60%t of the plastic waste in the oceans is said to have come from India, according to the Times of India."

The TOI reads - "Banning disposable plastic is a huge step for the capital and the country because India is among the top four biggest plastic polluters in the world, responsible for around 60% of the 8.8 million tons of plastic that is dumped into the world’s oceans every year."

As an Indian, I see a lot of journalists stuck in a colonial era. They go out of their way to tarnish and stereotype the great unwashed. They manage to turn even positive news to mock and heckle the less developed world.

But this article has taken it to great heights. The TOI isn't exactly known for journalistic integrity and often conveniently pulls statistics from their backside. But to misquote the devil, this article has certainly hit the lowest level.

reply


"India, with 0.60 million tonnes per year of mismanaged plastic waste, is ranked 12th. China ranks no. 1 with 8.82 million tonnes per year of mismanaged plastic waste. There are 11 Asian and Southeast Asian countries in the list, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Burma."

http://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and- environment/india-pumps-600000-tonnes-of-plastic-waste-into-the-ocean-annually-science-journal/article6890568.ece

reply


Is their claim factually incorrect?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: