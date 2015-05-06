Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Pleasures and Pains of Coffee (1830) (blissbat.net)
83 points by benbreen 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





Balzac was a wild guy, and prolific. Here's how he worked:

Balzac drove himself relentlessly as a writer, motivated by enormous literary ambition as well as a never-ending string of creditors and endless cups of coffee; as Herbert J. Hunt has written, he engaged in “orgies of work punctuated by orgies of relaxation and pleasure.” When Balzac was working, his working schedule was brutal: He ate a light dinner at 6:00 P.M., then went to bed. At 1:00 A.M. he rose and sat down at his writing table for a seven-hour stretch of work. At 8:00 A.M. he allowed himself a ninety-minute nap; then, from 9:30 to 4:00, he resumed work, drinking cup after cup of black coffee. (According to one estimate, he drank as many as fifty cups a day.) At 4:00 P.M. Balzac took a walk, had a bath, and received visitors until 6:00, when the cycle started all over again. “The days melt in my hands like ice in the sun,” he wrote in 1830. “I’m not living, I’m wearing myself out in a horrible fashion–but whether I die of work or something else, it’s all the same.”[1]

[1] http://meaningring.com/2015/05/06/daily-rituals-balzac-by-ma...

I've also heard "50 cups a day" estimated for Voltaire. If true, it probably means something more like 50 shots of espresso, but I'm still skeptical in both cases.

And wear himself out he did, dying barely into his fifty-first year.

Pretty impressive from a linguistic standpoint how close an 1830's document reads like something that could have been written today (with perhaps a touch of pretentious formality). Try reading the communications of the US Founding Fathers less than a century before, and the stylistic changes are like night and day.

Translation from French, as others have pointed out. The original text is longer, and covers stimulants other than coffee, such as tobacco and sugar:

http://www.bmlisieux.com/curiosa/excitant.htm

The French is slightly dated in some ways, but definitely could have been written today (albeit by an old school literary type, of which we have plenty).

This is a translation of the original French. The translation was done within the past 50 years, I think.

Well, that would explain it.

We're reading this in a modern (1990s) translation - Balzac wrote in French.

It has been translated from french, maybe the translator has taken some liberties.

Relevant

http://video.newyorker.com/watch/exclusive-clip-of-le-cafe-d...

That's eloquent and evocative, and resonates just as well today, 200 years later. I was going to comment on how such a mundane observation from long ago makes for an interesting read in and of itself, but it's clear from the content that this wasn't a condition oft-encountered by common folk; there was significant social stratification that made coffee (and coffeehouses) a pastime or performance-enhancing substance of the haute and petite bourgeoisie and not of everyday wage-earners, while the same is hardly true today.

From nightshift millennials to busy gen-X professionals, from the purpose-oriented to the traditionalists, from the pines of the Nordics to the pampas of South America, the populace of lots of countries is quite caffeinated throughout.

I had an experience the other day that fit the later scenario he describes. Had to go home and take a nap. It was a throbbing headache and feeling to vomit, all because of coffee on an empty stomach!

I guess I don't have thick black hair and enough liver spots to handle it. :(

poor poor man. That sounds terrible. To not be able to consume coffee because of an empty stomach!? But it does happen. I typically see it in individuals that aren't used to drinking coffee. Are you in that category or is there maybe another reason you had an adverse reaction?

Was your coffee black?

It's pleasing that a great French writer expounds on coffee, and (a century later) a great British one treats us to the requirements for a nice cup of tea: https://www.theorwellprize.co.uk/the-orwell-prize/orwell/ess...

I remember reading this on HN like 4 years ago and have been trying to find it again ever since! Thanks for posting.

Ah yes - previous discussion, 37 comments. 108/125 points depending on who you ask ;)

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=7921691

Is coffee a zero sum game? for me, I noticed that with time you have to keep increasing the dose to keep the same level of effect.

Supposedly, the number of adenosine receptors in your brain increases over time with caffeine consumption, creating a tolerance to caffeine.

I've read articles [1] that cycling off caffeine for 7-12 days helps reset the number of adenosine receptors to the baseline.

[1] http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/this-is-how-you...

There is a limit to how many receptors you can have, which limits how much "wakeup" coffee can produce. Once you hit the limit and fill them up, the only affect you get from more coffee are the negative problems. I vaguely remember it being like 400mg of caffeine or something like that.

400mg is about 3-5 cups of coffee a day depending on the roast.

I've always thought that changes to receptors are how tolerance to any stimulant works.

