Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
'The Great Shame of Our Profession'
(
chronicle.com
)
3 points
by
jseliger
14 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
anigbrowl
5 minutes ago
When I read articles like this, what i don't understand is why the brilliant minds in the various different departments that are actually experts in their domains don't get together and come up with a scheme to oust the administrators. How can you educate students to go out and change the world if you can't even fix your own institution? What exactly is stopping faculty from going on strike or figuring out a way to subvert the power structures which everyone can see to be damaging tot he university's mission?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply