'The Great Shame of Our Profession' (chronicle.com)
When I read articles like this, what i don't understand is why the brilliant minds in the various different departments that are actually experts in their domains don't get together and come up with a scheme to oust the administrators. How can you educate students to go out and change the world if you can't even fix your own institution? What exactly is stopping faculty from going on strike or figuring out a way to subvert the power structures which everyone can see to be damaging tot he university's mission?

