Live slow, die old: Mounting evidence for caloric restriction in humans
geroscience.com
discombobulate
12 minutes ago
coldcode
1 minute ago
Interesting but is it worth living being hungry all the time? Are the extra years (you might not get anyway due to illness or accident) on average worth it to you the individual?
