Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Live slow, die old: Mounting evidence for caloric restriction in humans (geroscience.com)
10 points by discombobulate 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Interesting but is it worth living being hungry all the time? Are the extra years (you might not get anyway due to illness or accident) on average worth it to you the individual?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: